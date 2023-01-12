Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced on Thursday morning.

The accolade is actually the second award the rookie quarterback has secured for his standout play in the months of December and January. Just before the new year, Purdy claimed the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award for his two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders. He's also been nominated for this award again in Week 18 after leading San Francisco to a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the team's regular season finale.

The 49ers seventh-round draft pick stormed onto the football scene over the course of December and January. Purdy is undefeated in his six appearances, and in that time, has amassed 1,308 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns and recorded four 100+ passer rating games. His 13 scores are the most passing touchdowns thrown by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. He's also the only signal caller in the NFL to win his first five starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each of those contests.