Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced on Thursday morning.
The accolade is actually the second award the rookie quarterback has secured for his standout play in the months of December and January. Just before the new year, Purdy claimed the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award for his two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders. He's also been nominated for this award again in Week 18 after leading San Francisco to a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the team's regular season finale.
The 49ers seventh-round draft pick stormed onto the football scene over the course of December and January. Purdy is undefeated in his six appearances, and in that time, has amassed 1,308 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns and recorded four 100+ passer rating games. His 13 scores are the most passing touchdowns thrown by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. He's also the only signal caller in the NFL to win his first five starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each of those contests.
Purdy was the final pick (No. 262) of the 2022 NFL Draft selected out of Iowa State. The rookie made the initial 53-man roster after final preseason cuts and served as a backup for Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo for a large portion of the 2022 season. He was called in relief of Garoppolo during Week 13 after the veteran suffered a foot injury, and on Saturday, Purdy his set to become the first rookie in franchise history to start in a playoff game.