49ers 'Up for the Challenge' vs. Falcons: Oppositional Research 💪

San Francisco will look to retain their position as the league's best defense this week against the Falcons, but they will be without a few key defensive players. After the team's final practice on Friday, Shanahan ruled DL Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) and DB Jimmie Ward (hand) out of Sunday's contest. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa (groin) is questionable to play against the Falcons after returning to his first practice of the week on Friday.

Limiting Atlanta's run game is a heavy emphasis in Week 6, and that includes stopping Mariota. The quarterback was the Falcons leading rusher in Week 5, recording 61 yards on seven rushing attempts.

"They're physical and they finish," 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "They run the ball, they don't try to hide it, they're not disguising it. They want to run the ball, they want to play smash mouth football and they've done a great job this year of sticking to the run. Even when they've been down, they continue to run the ball and they've been successful at it, like top three in the league at running the football. So we have our hands full when it comes to stopping the run this week."

In the passing game, Mariota's top targets are tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. Pitts is questionable for Sunday's matchup after being ruled out of the Week 5 contest against Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury. His presence will play a big factor in whether or not Atlanta is able to find their rhythm of offense. London, the Falcons first-round draft pick, notched four receptions on seven targets for 35 yards last week against the Buccaneers. The receiver has made some notable plays for Atlanta and has proven to do damage in zone coverage. He'll be matched up against San Francisco's secondary that's ranked top-three in the NFL.