49ers 2022 Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

2021 Recap

Since being drafted third-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance leaned on veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo not only in his development, but also in the spirit of being a professional football player. Garoppolo guided Lance with advice and leadership and served as a mentor on how he carries himself both on and off the field.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity to have him be in front of me," Lance said. "I learned a lot about myself as far as what I have to continue to work on. Obviously, the leaders in this locker room are guys that inspire me every day."

The 49ers relied on Garoppolo to take the team as far as they could go while allowing Lance the time to develop his skill set. In the six games when Lance did see the field, the rookie completed 41 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. Yet, his most important role took place behind the scenes, on the scout team.

Lance took full advantage of the opportunities he was presented with, and each week he was tasked with simulating the team's opposing quarterback for the 49ers defense during practices. During this time, he meticulously studied quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in order to emulate their performance to best prepare the team's defense for the upcoming week.