49ers 2022 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

What is a Linebacker?

A linebacker plays on the defense of a team. Linebacker's responsibilities range from stopping the run, rushing the quarterback and covering wide receivers. There are three different types of linebackers: inside linebacker (ILB), middle linebacker (MLB) and outside linebacker (OLB). Inside linebackers can stop running plays through the middle and cover against the pass. Middle linebackers are typically the leader of the defense. Outside linebackers have the ability to chase down the quarterback, tackle running backs and cover the quarterback's pass.