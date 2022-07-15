49ers 2022 Roster Breakdown: Coaches

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the coaching staff including the new faces arriving in 2022 and how they'll impact the team.
49ers Head Coaching History
- Lawrence Shaw, 1946-1954
- Norman Strader, 1955
- Frankie Albert, 1956-1958
- Red Hickey, 1959-1963
- Jack Christiansen, 1964-1967
- Dick Nolan, 1968-1975
- Monte Clark, 1976
- Ken Meyer, 1977
- Pete McCulley, 1978
- Bill Walsh, 1979-1988
- George Seifert, 1989-1996
- Steve Mariucci, 1997-2002
- Dennis Erickson, 2003-2004
- Mike Nolan, 2005-2008
- Mike Singletary, 2009-2010
- Jim Harbaugh, 2011-2014
- Jim Tomsula, 2015
- Chip Kelly, 2016
- Kyle Shanahan, 2017-Current
Coaching Staff Outlook
As the 2021 season concluded, head coach Kyle Shanahan looked forward to taking a break from football before diving back in for the 2022 NFL Combine and Draft. However, his plans changed in a matter of days once members of his coaching staff went on to pursue different opportunities.
"When the season ends, all you want to do is get away for a little bit and just check out, that's what I thought I was going to be able to do," Shanahan said. "About four days into it, guys were just leaving left and right ... when it's all set and done, it's an opportunity to get better. Change isn't always needed or always wanted, but when you do it, it's a chance to get better."
During the offseason, Shanahan was tasked with rebuilding almost the entirety of his offensive coaching staff.
Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel left to become the Miami Dolphins head coach, and the Chicago Bears hired special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. Assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree and wide receivers coach Wes Welker joined McDaniel's staff in Miami. Additionally, offensive line coach Butch Barry signed on with the the Denver Broncos, assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser became the offensive line and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky, Rich Scangarello took over as offensive coordinator for Kentucky, and senior defensive assistant and run-game specialist James Bettcher joined the Cincinnati Bengals as a linebackers coach. Running backs coach Bobby Turner decided to take a year away from the NFL in 2022.
"It's a testament to Kyle and his leadership that people want to keep coming and poach our coaches," general manager John Lynch said. "People really want to be here. It's hard because you want to find the right people, but we got a lot of candidates who want to be apart of what we've got going on."
Coaching Staff Hires
|Name
|Title
|Stephen Adegoke
|Defensive Quality Control
|James Cregg
|Assistant Offensive Line
|Joe Graves
|Assistant Offensive Line
|Brian Griese
|Quarterbacks
|Anthony Lynn
|Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
|Asauni Rufus
|Offensive Quality Control
|Brian Schneider
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Deuce Schwartz
|Offensive Quality Control
|Nick Sorensen
|Defensive Assistant
Coaching Staff Breakdown
Last season, Shanahan led the 49ers from a four-game losing streak to a team to be feared in their playoff run, including an appearance at the NFC Championship game. 2022 will be Shanahan's sixth season as head coach for San Francisco.
In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record, the NFC West Division Title and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco's nine-win improvement from 2018 to 2019 was the largest win improvement from one season to the next in franchise history.
Foerster is in his second season with the 49ers, first season as an offensive line and run game coordinator, after serving as a consultant with the 49ers for two seasons (2018-19). He also spent three seasons with San Francisco (2008-09 and 2015) as the team's offensive line coach.
Prior to returning to San Francisco, Foerster spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Dolphins as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach (2017) and offensive line coach (2016). In 2016, the offensive line was critical to Miami's four-win turnaround from 2015. After starting the season 1-4, the Dolphins won nine of their final 11 games to earn a playoff berth and their first winning season since 2008. During those 11 games, the team's offensive line helped the Dolphins rank third in the NFL with 132.9 rushing yards per game and tied for third with just 13 sacks allowed.
Ryans will enter his sixth season with the 49ers in 2022. In Ryans' first year as defensive coordinator (2021), the 49ers ranked third in total defense while also being the only team in the NFL to finish top 10 in both rushing and passing defense. Ryans spent his previous four years with the team as the inside linebackers coach (2018-20) and a defensive quality control coach (2017).
Over the past three seasons, Ryans has worked closely with linebacker Fred Warner, who has led the team in tackles each year. In 2020, he earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors and the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Warner led the 49ers with a career-high 125 tackles and was one of two players in the NFL with 110-or-more tackles (125), five-or-more passes defensed (six), two-or-more interceptions (two), one-or-more forced fumbles (one) and one-or-more fumble recoveries (two).
Schneider is in his first season as the 49ers special teams coordinator. He joined the 49ers after more than 12 years of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL.
From 2010-20, Schneider worked as the special teams coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Over that span, Seattle's special teams units ranked first in the NFL in takeaways (26), second in blocked kicks (24) and fifth in touchdowns scored (14). He joined Seattle following one season (2009) as special teams coordinator at the University of Southern California. He first entered the NFL as the special teams coordinator of the Oakland Raiders (2007-08).
Slowik is in his ninth year in the NFL and third season with the 49ers. Slowik stepped into the offensive passing game coordinator position in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive passing game specialist. From 2017-18, he was the team's defensive quality control coach. Slowik has also worked in the NFL with Washington as a defensive assistant (2011-13) and video assistant (2010).
Lynn joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Previously, Lynn spent the 2017-20 seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, joining the Chargers after two years with the Buffalo Bills as the assistant head coach/running backs (2015-16). He also served as Buffalo's offensive coordinator and interim head coach at points of the 2016 season.
Prior to his time in Buffalo, Lynn worked with the New York Jets as their running backs coach (2009-13) and assistant head coach/running backs (2014). He joined the Jets after two years (2007-08) as running backs coach with the Cleveland Browns, two years as running backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), two years as running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04) and three years (2000-02) as an offensive assistant/assistant special teams coach with the Broncos.
Griese joins the 49ers after spending the previous two years (2020-21) as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Prior to his time on MNF, Griese served as an analyst of college football games on ESPN and ABC (2009-19). He also called Broncos preseason games on TV (2018-19) and radio (2010-12).
Griese played quarterback at the University of Michigan where he helped lead the Wolverines to an undefeated record and a share of the national championship as a senior in 1997. He was drafted by the Broncos in the third round (91st overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft. Throughout his 11-year NFL career with Denver (1998-02), Miami (2003), Tampa Bay (2004-05 & 2008) and Chicago (2007), he appeared in 93 games (83 starts) and completed 1,752 of 2,796 career passing attempts for 19,440 yards and 119 touchdowns. He was also a part of a Denver team that won Super Bowl XXXIII.
Fleury is in his fourth season with the 49ers and first as a tight ends coach. He spent the 2021 season as an offensive quality control coach and the 2019 season as a defensive quality control coach with the team. He joined San Francisco after spending the previous three years with the Dolphins as the team's football research analyst (2016) and director of football research (2017-18).
Hankerson is in his second season with the 49ers and first as a wide receivers coach. He spent the 2021 season as an offensive quality control coach. From 2019-20, Hankerson was the outside wide receivers coach at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Prior to his time at Stephen F. Austin, Hankerson spent two years at the University of Massachusetts as the school's wide receivers coach (2018) and as an offensive graduate assistant (2017).
Schwartz joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst at the University of Missouri. The 2021 Missouri Tigers defense finished the year holding opponents to 206.8 passing yards per game.
Prior to his time at Missouri, Schwartz spent one season (2020) as the assistant wide receivers coach at the University of Georgia. He joined the Bulldogs after spending 2019 as a defensive quality control coach with the Browns. From 2017-18, Schwartz was a special teams coaching assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He first entered the NFL as a defensive coaching assistant with the Bills, a role he held for two years (2015-16).
Rufus joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive quality control coach at Vanderbilt University.
Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, Rufus spent the 2020 season as a special teams analyst at the University of Notre Dame. He spent five years (2014-18) at the University of Nevada, where he a defensive back for the school.
Bullocks is in his sixth season with the 49ers and fourth as the team's safeties coach. He spent the 2017-18 seasons as the 49ers assistant defensive backs coach.
In 2019, Bullocks helped the 49ers defense rank first in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (169.2), the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL since 2009 (NYJ - 153.7). It also marked the first time San Francisco led the NFL in passing yards allowed per game since 1987 (165.6). The 49ers defense also ranked second in the NFL in total yards per game allowed (281.8) and seventh in both opponent completion percentage (61.3) and opponent quarterback rating (83.0).
Holland is in his sixth season as the 49ers linebackers coach. Last season, Holland led Azeez Al-Shaair to start 13 games and record 102 tackles, nine of which went for losses, and Warner lead the team with 137 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
In 2019, Holland helped guide San Francisco's defense which ranked second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (281.8), the fewest total yards allowed per game by the team since 1997 (250.8).
Kocurek is in his fourth season as the 49ers defensive line coach. He joined San Francisco after spending the 2018 season as the defensive line coach with the Dolphins.
In 2021, Arik Armstead moved from defensive end to defensive tackle and finished the season with 6.0 sacks and a career-high 63 tackles. In his first season back from his ACL injury, Nick Bosa finished the 2021 season with 15.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss. The 2021 defensive line ranked third in the NFL in sack percentage and seventh in fewest yards per carry allowed.
Undlin is in his second season with the 49ers after spending the 2020 season as the defensive coordinator of the Lions. Prior to his time with Detroit, he spent four seasons (2015-19) with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team's defensive backs coach.
Undlin went to Philadelphia after three years with the Broncos as the team's defensive backs coach (2013-14) and a defensive quality control coach (2012). Prior to Denver, Undlin spent time with the Jaguars as defensive backs coach (2010-11) and a defensive assistant (2009). From 2005-08, Undlin was with the Browns beginning as a defensive quality control coach (2005-06) before moving to secondary/assistant special teams coach (2007) and then was promoted to defensive backs coach (2008). He first entered the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2004.
Adegoke joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
Prior to his time at Michigan, Adegoke spent the 2020 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. He spent three years (2016-18) at Mississippi State University, where he appeared in 16 games and registered 14 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble as a safety.
Hayes-Stoker is in his second season with the 49ers after spending the previous five seasons (2016-20) as the wide receivers coach at the University of Illinois.
Prior to his time at Illinois, Hayes-Stoker spent two years (2014-15) with the Buccaneers as the team's wide receivers coach. He joined the Buccaneers after spending the 2013 season as the running backs coach at Florida International University. Before his season at FIU, Hayes-Stoker spent seven years with the Bears as an offensive assistant (2006-09) and assistant wide receivers coach (2010-12). He began his coaching career at Texas A&M University as an offensive quality control graduate assistant in 2005 after spending the previous season (2004) as a recruiting assistant at TCU.
Mangin is in his second season with the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons (2019-20) as a defensive analyst at Louisiana State University.
Prior to his two years at LSU, Mangin spent the 2018 season as an analyst at the University of Alabama. He joined Alabama after four years (2014-17) as the special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach at Northwestern State University. For the 2012-13 seasons, Mangin served as a graduate assistant at LSU prior to his first coaching stint at Northwestern State in 2011 as a special teams/tight ends coach.
Harper joined the 49ers in 2021 after spending the previous two seasons (2019-20) as the assistant wide receivers coach with the Eagles.
Harper served as an assistant special teams coach with the Eagles for five seasons (2013-14 & 2016-18). He also spent one season (2015) as Philadelphia's assistant defensive backs coach. Before joining Philadelphia, Harper spent four years with the University of Oregon as a graduate assistant (2012) and coaching intern (2009-11) with the school. He began his coaching career at City College of San Francisco as safeties coach in 2008.
Cregg joins the 49ers after spending three seasons (2018-20) as the offensive line coach at Louisiana State University.
Prior to his time at LSU, Cregg spent four years in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chargers (2017) and Broncos (2014-16). From 2010-13, Cregg was the offensive line coach at the University of Southern California after one season (2009) as offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee. He first entered the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant offensive line coach for the Raiders for two seasons (2007-08). Prior to his time in Oakland, he served as a defensive line coach at the University of Idaho (2004-06) and Colgate University (2000-03). He began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at Colorado State University (1997-99).
Graves joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern University.
Prior to his time at Georgia Southern, Graves spent two years (2019-20) as the running backs coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe and one season (2018) as a graduate assistant at the school. He began his coaching career as the running backs coach at Southeastern Louisiana University (2016-17).
Kubiak is in his second season with the 49ers, first as a quarterbacks assistant. In 2021, he served as a defensive quality control coach. Previously, Kubiak spent three years (2018-20) as the head coach at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (Houston, Texas). He also served as the school's offensive coordinator in 2017.
Sorensen joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as the special teams coordinator of the Jaguars.
Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Sorensen spent eight years with the Seahawks as a special teams assistant (2013-16), secondary coach (2017-19) and secondary coach/nickel specialist (2020). He began his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State University in 2012 after spending training camp as a defensive intern with the 49ers that same year.
Tapp is in his second season with the 49ers after spending the 2020 season as the co-defensive line coach at Virginia Tech.
Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Tapp spent the 2019 season as a special teams quality control coach at Vanderbilt University and the 2018 season as a defensive quality control coach at Central Michigan University. He began his coaching career in the NFL as a coaching intern with the Saints in 2017.