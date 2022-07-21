49ers 2022 Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

Position Outlook

The San Francisco 49ers 2022 offensive line will feature new faces after losing Pro Bowlers Laken Tomlinson (signed with New York Jets in Free Agency) and Alex Mack (retired).

After Mack announced his retirement in June, discussion sparked on who would will in at center for the upcoming season. Possible contenders to take the spot after Mack's departure include seasoned players such as Jake Brendel, Daniel Brunskill and Keaton Sutherland as well as rookies like Dohnovan West and Nick Zakelj.

"We had a lot of confidence in (Brendel) last year to make the team," head coach Kyle Shanahan said during the team's mandatory minicamp practice. "If Mack would have ever missed a game, we wouldn't have hesitated and we would have gone into that game very confident with (Brendel)… We don't want to make a big thing and go chase stuff, especially with a player that we've had in here who has done a good job and he's shown us that he can do it.

"We also have guys like Brunskill who's done it before and I think we have some young guys who can do it… We have to work them hard throughout OTAs, throughout training camp and we'll come up with the best guy and then you'll see how long he can do it over the year."

Fifth-year veteran Mike McGlinchey and All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams make an elite tackle duo on the offensive line heading into the 2022 season, leaving all eyes pointing towards the 49ers interior to see who will step up and make the starting line.