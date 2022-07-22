49ers 2022 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs, Safeties

In Hufunga's first year in the NFL, he appeared in 15 games and started in three. During that time, he recorded 32 tackles (20 solo), defended two passes and made a jaw-dropping touchdown on special teams in the 2021 postseason.

"This offseason has been eye opening for me just to see Huf and the way he's communicating out there, much better, louder, better communicator," Ryans said. "You see him move faster because things are starting to slow down for him. As a rookie, things are flying, it's hard to figure things out... Huf is definitely ascending in the right direction and I'm happy with where he is because that's what OTAs are about, guys coming in, owning the techniques and trying to get better every day."