Four Downs: 49ers 'Hot Boyzz' vs. Ravens 'Hot Wheels' Showdown

While the Baltimore Ravens are looking for their eighth-straight win of the season, the San Francisco 49ers hope to protect the top spot in the NFC ahead of the Week 13 contest. This marquee matchup holds significant divisional implications for both teams as we near the final stretch of the regular season.

This week, we are joined by 49ers radio color analyst Tim Ryan to discuss several pressing topics ahead of Sunday's must-see showdown. Ryan is a former defensive tackle who also served as an NFL analyst for Fox television. A San Jose native, Ryan has covered the 49ers since January 2014.

Here are this week's Four Downs:

1. Position group under the most pressure vs. Ravens:

@KeianaMartinTV: Defensive line

There's so much you can say about Baltimore's talented offense spearheaded by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have built their offense around the second-year dual-threat quarterback, who registered a whopping 17 touchdowns in the red zone this season without a single turnover. In Baltimore's last three games, the Ravens have punted just two times, in which backup quarterback Robert Griffin III was under center for each of those drives. Jackson will be San Francisco's toughest challenge to date. First, I'll look to San Francisco's top-ranked d-line, who leads the league with 44 sacks, to find a way to contain Baltimore's explosive QB.

Here's the slogan for this week's game: "The Hot Boyzz versus Hot Wheels." That's really what it comes down to and can the 49ers solve the riddle. It's Baltimore's game with all the quarterback runs and all the stuff that they do. You can always completely load the box with extra defenders. But it's going to be a challenge on those young outside linebackers. Looking at all the eye candy that the Ravens are displaying, if they get you to take one false step, then Lamar Jackson's got you. His abilities are ridiculous. If he stays healthy, he'll break Mike Vick's single-season rushing yards by a quarterback record. That's not even going to be close. He runs like a running back.

So you've got to count him in the box as a run defender, but he's also a good passer with 24 passing touchdowns. It's going to be a major challenge. Look at young guys, both rookies Azeez Al-Shaair and Dre Greenlaw on the road, in a hostile venue, with that type of talent and scheme coming out. Because Baltimore is not a finesse quarterback-run offense. It's downhill power game with big offensive line-nasty mentality and a lot of tight ends. So it's going to be a challenge for the "Hot Boyzz."

2. Ravens player not named Lamar Jackson 49ers must watch for:

@KeianaMartinTV: Marcus Peters

Peters was a perfect fit in Baltimore after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season, and he has nearly doubled his production since. Since joining the Ravens in Week 7, Peters has tallied 26 total tackles, three interceptions, five passes defended and two touchdowns. This will be the 49ers second time seeing Peters this season, who hauled in an interception in the end zone during the 49ers Week 6 meeting with the Rams. He's coming off of a big performance against his former team in Week 12. He'll surely be eager for an encore performance against his former division foe.

@TimRyan99: Mark Ingram