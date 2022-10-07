How the 49ers Match Up Against Panthers: Oppositional Research 💪

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Week 5 contest is analyzing how Carolina's offense will match up against San Francisco's defense.

So far this season, the 49ers are ranked first overall in total defense, while the Panthers offense is ranked last overall in the league.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's in his first season under center in Carolina, recorded the worst statistical performance of his career in his previous matchup with the 49ers. While with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield's team lost 31-3 to the 49ers in Week 5 of the 2019 season. San Francisco's defense sacked the QB four times, forced two fumbles and two interceptions, didn't allow a single passing touchdown and limited Mayfield to a 13.4 passer rating. 49ers fans can easily recall that game, as defensive lineman Nick Bosa celebrated a sack on Mayfield by mimicking the planting of a flag on the field, a gesture of revenge from a 2017 college game between the two that Mayfield won and celebrated by planting an Oklahoma flag on Ohio State's field.