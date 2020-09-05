Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2020 53-man Roster

Not too many surprises here, either. Lynch went on record discussing the team's comfort with their depth at wide receiver despite the recent injuries. The 49ers are eager to see a healthy Taylor in the fold and the re-emergence of Pettis heading into his third season in San Francisco.

Samuel missed the entirety of camp while working his way back from a stress fracture in his foot. On Saturday, he was activated from the Non-Football Injury list, making the wideout eligible to suit up in the season opener on Sept. 13. Meanwhile, Aiyuk is working his way back from a mild hamstring strain. The head coach is hopeful both Samuel and Aiyuk will be ready to go by next week's season opener.

"We are hoping to get both of those guys back next week, but it's stuff that those guys have to keep up on," Shanahan said. "We're counting on those guys to be out there. But what's been good is the opportunities they've opened up for everyone else. We've had some other guys step it up. Regardless of who we have up next week, I feel we're going to have guys going in there who know what to do, and guys who give us a chance to win."