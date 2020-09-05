Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2020 53-man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have officially trimmed their roster from 80 to just 53 after the team made 23 cuts ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. PT deadline. Kyle Shanahan said it best, "the final 53 is fluid. Every single day." Both he and general manager John Lynch will continue to evaluate the roster over the weekend and the rest of the year as teams navigate injuries as well as availability. Additionally, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL increased the practice squad size from 10 to 16 for the 2020 season, with six slots open to veteran players. The 49ers will announce their practice squad roster over the next few days. With that, here is a position-by-position breakdown of where the 49ers currently stand heading into Week 1.
QUARTERBACK (3)
Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard
As expected, there isn't much of a surprise here. Given the potential effects of COVID, it makes sense for the 49ers to err on the side of caution with multiple backups this season.
RUNNING BACK (5)
Welcome back Jet. McKinnon is expected to make his highly-anticipated 49ers debut this year after missing the last two seasons with a knee injury.
JaMycal Hasty was a standout in training camp with his speed and ability to make cuts and find holes that fit perfectly into Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme. It's possible the 49ers could look to stash the undrafted back on the team's practice squad should he become available through the waiver wire.
WIDE RECEIVER (6)
Not too many surprises here, either. Lynch went on record discussing the team's comfort with their depth at wide receiver despite the recent injuries. The 49ers are eager to see a healthy Taylor in the fold and the re-emergence of Pettis heading into his third season in San Francisco.
Samuel missed the entirety of camp while working his way back from a stress fracture in his foot. On Saturday, he was activated from the Non-Football Injury list, making the wideout eligible to suit up in the season opener on Sept. 13. Meanwhile, Aiyuk is working his way back from a mild hamstring strain. The head coach is hopeful both Samuel and Aiyuk will be ready to go by next week's season opener.
"We are hoping to get both of those guys back next week, but it's stuff that those guys have to keep up on," Shanahan said. "We're counting on those guys to be out there. But what's been good is the opportunities they've opened up for everyone else. We've had some other guys step it up. Regardless of who we have up next week, I feel we're going to have guys going in there who know what to do, and guys who give us a chance to win."
TIGHT END (4)
Earlier this week, left tackle Trent Williams called the 49ers tight ends "the best in the league." The 49ers added depth behind their star tight end with the addition of Reed, a Pro Bowl talent who missed the entire 2019 season with a concussion. Woerner emerged early as a standout blocker and pass catcher during training camp. Combined with Dwelley, who looks to make strides in another year in the offense, the group has the potential to confirm Williams' assessment.
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
Mike McGlinchey, Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Daniel Brunskill, Tom Compton, Ben Garland, Colton McKivitz and Justin Skule
Center Weston Richburg will start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. With Garland working his way back from an ankle injury, it's likely Brunskill sees some starting snaps at center. He was initially in the mix for the competition at right guard, which appears to be occupied by Compton for the time being.
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder Jr. , D.J. Jones, Javon Kinlaw, Kentavius Street and Solomon Thomas
Ronald Blair III will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Blair has been working his way back from an ACL injury suffered last season, and since, has been seen conditioning on the sidelines.
Shanahan expects two of his top edge rushers to be on hand for the Sept. 13 kickoff. Both Bosa and Ford missed multiple practices while dealing with various ailments, however, Shanahan isn't too concerned about their availability next Sunday.
"I'd be very surprised if they're not ready to go for Week 1," Shanahan said.
LINEBACKER (6)
Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner*, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Mark Nzeocha and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Not much has changed from last year aside from another season together for the "Block Boyzz" and the addition of Flannigan-eFowles. The undrafted linebacker spent time on the team's practice squad before being placed on Injured Reserve in December.
*Warner was placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week. According to the team, The Reserve/Covid-19 List is for a player who either tests positive or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
CORNERBACK (5)
The question still remains, who will get the start opposite Sherman in Week 1?
SAFETY (4)
Although Johnathan Cyprien quickly turned heads with multiple interceptions during training camp, the 49ers parted ways with the veteran safety. The team is staying put with the same group from last season.
SPECIALISTS (3)
Your favorite specialists are back for another year together.