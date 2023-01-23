Presented by

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Divisional Round Victory Over the Dallas Cowboys

Jan 23, 2023 at 03:45 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 19-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including a 4-5 record in the postseason.
  • San Francisco has reached the Conference Championship Game for the 16th time since 1980, which is the most in the NFL, and for the third time in four seasons.
  • The 49ers improved to 18-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
  • The 49ers have now won three-consecutive playoff games against the Cowboys.
  • Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-2 as a head coach in the postseason, including a 2-0 record against Dallas.

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy became the third rookie quarterback since 1970 to win two postseason games.
  • Purdy completed 19-of-29 passing attempts for 214 yards. He is the first rookie quarterback since at least 1970 to register 200-or-more passing yards in back-to-back postseason games.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown to go along with six receptions for 22 yards. He has now registered at least one touchdown in all three of his career postseason games.
  • Dating back to the regular season, McCaffrey has now registered at least one total touchdown in eight-consecutive games, the longest streak in his career and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 1998.

Defensive Highlights

  • Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir registered five tackles and one interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The interception marked the second of his postseason career.
  • With one interception on Sunday and one interception last week vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Lenoir became the eighth member of the 49ers to register one-or-more interceptions in consecutive postseason games and the first to do so since cornerback Richard Sherman in the 2019 season.
  • Linebacker Fred Warner registered a team-high nine tackles and one interception of Prescott, which he returned for 16 yards. The interception marked the second of his postseason career and his first since Super Bowl LIV.
  • With Warner and Lenoir's interceptions, it marks the first since at Super Bowl LIV that San Francisco registered multiple interceptions in a postseason game.
  • Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam brought down Prescott, marking his first sack this postseason and the third of his playoff career. Ebukam also blocked Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's PAT, marking the first blocked PAT by a member of the 49ers in franchise postseason history.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 26, 28, 47 and 50-yard field goals and one PAT. Gould remains a perfect 29-of-29 on field goals and 38-of-38 on PATs in his postseason career.
  • Gould's four field goals made are tied for the most in a postseason game in franchise history (Robbie Gould – four field goals made in 2022 Wild Card Round & Ray Wersching – four field goals made in Super Bowl XVI).
  • Gould's 21 postseason field goals made as a member of the 49ers are the most in franchise history, while his 29 total field goals made are the sixth most in NFL postseason history.
  • Gould's 29 field goals made without a miss is the most in NFL history.

49ers Players Celebrate After Advancing to the NFC Championship

Go on the field and inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Divisional Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 20

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 20

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum, LB Oren Burks
5 / 20

S George Odum, LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 20

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
7 / 20

DT T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
10 / 20

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
11 / 20

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks
15 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
16 / 20

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 20

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
19 / 20

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 20

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 41-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Stats and Facts From the 49ers 2022 Regular Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 2022 regular season.

news

49ers Sweep the NFC West; Stats and Facts From Week 18 Win vs. Cardinals

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers New Year's Day Victory vs. Raiders

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Week 16 Win vs. Washington Commanders

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 win against the Washington Commanders.

news

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers Win Six-Consecutive Games; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the first half of the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Nick Bosa Leads NFL Sack Count; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

49ers Win Four-Straight Games; Stats and Facts from #NOvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

news

49ers Begin the Season 4-0 in NFC West; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertising