Stats and Facts from the 49ers Divisional Round Victory Over the Dallas Cowboys

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 19-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including a 4-5 record in the postseason.
- San Francisco has reached the Conference Championship Game for the 16th time since 1980, which is the most in the NFL, and for the third time in four seasons.
- The 49ers improved to 18-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
- The 49ers have now won three-consecutive playoff games against the Cowboys.
- Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-2 as a head coach in the postseason, including a 2-0 record against Dallas.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy became the third rookie quarterback since 1970 to win two postseason games.
- Purdy completed 19-of-29 passing attempts for 214 yards. He is the first rookie quarterback since at least 1970 to register 200-or-more passing yards in back-to-back postseason games.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown to go along with six receptions for 22 yards. He has now registered at least one touchdown in all three of his career postseason games.
- Dating back to the regular season, McCaffrey has now registered at least one total touchdown in eight-consecutive games, the longest streak in his career and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 1998.
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir registered five tackles and one interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The interception marked the second of his postseason career.
- With one interception on Sunday and one interception last week vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Lenoir became the eighth member of the 49ers to register one-or-more interceptions in consecutive postseason games and the first to do so since cornerback Richard Sherman in the 2019 season.
- Linebacker Fred Warner registered a team-high nine tackles and one interception of Prescott, which he returned for 16 yards. The interception marked the second of his postseason career and his first since Super Bowl LIV.
- With Warner and Lenoir's interceptions, it marks the first since at Super Bowl LIV that San Francisco registered multiple interceptions in a postseason game.
- Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam brought down Prescott, marking his first sack this postseason and the third of his playoff career. Ebukam also blocked Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's PAT, marking the first blocked PAT by a member of the 49ers in franchise postseason history.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 26, 28, 47 and 50-yard field goals and one PAT. Gould remains a perfect 29-of-29 on field goals and 38-of-38 on PATs in his postseason career.
- Gould's four field goals made are tied for the most in a postseason game in franchise history (Robbie Gould – four field goals made in 2022 Wild Card Round & Ray Wersching – four field goals made in Super Bowl XVI).
- Gould's 21 postseason field goals made as a member of the 49ers are the most in franchise history, while his 29 total field goals made are the sixth most in NFL postseason history.
- Gould's 29 field goals made without a miss is the most in NFL history.
Go on the field and inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Divisional Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.