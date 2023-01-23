San Francisco 49ers to Face Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and punched their ticket the the NFC Championship Game.
As the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoff picture, the Eagles will host the title match.
On Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12, solidifying their place in the title game.
Faithful should stay tuned to 49ers.com and 49ers social media channels for the latest news on a 49ers Invasion in Philadelphia and local watch parties.
Current 2022 NFL Playoff Picture
AFC Championship:
Cincinnati Bengals (3) at Kansas City Chiefs (1) - Sunday, Jan. 29th at 3:30pm PT on CBS
NFC Championship:
San Francisco 49ers (2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1) - Sunday, Jan. 29th at 12pm PT on FOX