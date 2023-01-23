San Francisco 49ers to Face Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship

Jan 22, 2023 at 06:45 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

NFCC-Playoff-Matchup-Social-16x9

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and punched their ticket the the NFC Championship Game.

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoff picture, the Eagles will host the title match.

On Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12, solidifying their place in the title game.

Faithful should stay tuned to 49ers.com and 49ers social media channels for the latest news on a 49ers Invasion in Philadelphia and local watch parties.

Current 2022 NFL Playoff Picture

AFC Championship:

Cincinnati Bengals (3) at Kansas City Chiefs (1) - Sunday, Jan. 29th at 3:30pm PT on CBS

NFC Championship:

San Francisco 49ers (2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1) - Sunday, Jan. 29th at 12pm PT on FOX

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following the Divisional Round Win

See what Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Mike McCarthy and Micah Parsons had to say following the Divisional Round contest.

news

49ers Advance to the NFC Championship; 6 Takeaways from #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Seven 49ers Players Out vs. Cowboys; Divisional Round Inactives

Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas and five other San Francisco 49ers players are inactive for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Live Blog: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Four Downs: A Rivalry Renewed in #DALvsSF

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

What the 49ers and Cowboys are Saying Ahead of the Divisional Round Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday's contest.

news

Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy broke down his playoff mentality and shared how he's found success in his seven appearances.

news

49ers and Cowboys Set for a Postseason Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪

Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers opened up Cowboys week on Wednesday with Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw all limited in practice.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Cowboys vs. 49ers Divisional Round

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising