Shanahan Shares Kittle, Brunskill Injury Updates and Roster Changes in Week 2

Sep 14, 2022 at 09:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off a new week of practice without tight end George Kittle or offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, No. 85 is trending in the right direction after suffering a groin injury early last week but still was not ready to go on Wednesday.

"He's made a lot of progress," Shanahan said. "Hopefully, we'll have better luck this week."

The timetable for Brunskill's return is less clear with the fourth-year offensive lineman suffering a recent setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during the preseason.

"He's closer than he was last week," Shanahan said. "He'll be in later this week, but I'm not sure yet. It's not good right now."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

49ers Defense
1 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
2 / 49

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
4 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
6 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
7 / 49

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
10 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum
12 / 49

DL Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 49

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
15 / 49

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, OL Mike McGlinchey, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
17 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel, OL Mike McGlinchey, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
19 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr., QB Trey Lance
20 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
23 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
25 / 49

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Drake Jackson
26 / 49

WR Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
27 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
31 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
32 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
34 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
35 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
36 / 49

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
37 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
38 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
40 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
41 / 49

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
42 / 49

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
44 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
46 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga
48 / 49

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
49 / 49

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In addition to Kittle and Brunskill, left tackle Trent Williams sat out of Wednesday's practice but only as a veteran rest day. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was limited in his participation due to an elbow injury.

Wednesday also brought with it a slew of roster changes that included the promotion of defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the active roster and the placement of another defensive lineman, Jordan Willis, on the Injured Reserve list due to a knee injury. The 49ers also signed three players to the practice squad: WR Willie Snead IV, RB Marlon Mack and CB Kary Vincent Jr..

Related Content

news

Mitchell Headed to IR; Shanahan 'Not Sure' of Week 2 Kittle Return and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an update on Elijah Mitchell's knee injury; the second-year running back is expected to miss several weeks of the regular season.

news

Al-Shaair, Flannigan-Fowles Answer Fan Questions about Football, TV Etiquette and More

From their favorite away game stadium to their gameday meal routines, here are five things we learned about Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles on the latest episode of 49ers You've Got Mail presented by Manscaped.

news

Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent time with pediatric cancer patients and donated a signed helmet to benefit childhood cancer research.

news

Shanahan, Lance Shift Gears to Game Week; 49ers Injury Report for Wednesday

Kyle Shanahan and Trey Lance discussed the team's approach to preparing for the regular season, and George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and others land on 49ers first injury report of the week.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Team Captains

Ahead of San Francisco's season opener versus the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 2022 team captains.

news

Lynch, Peters Break Down 49ers 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad

General manager John Lynch and assistant general manager Adam Peters shared insight into the construction of the 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2022 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers made the necessary moves to cut down the roster to 53 ahead of the league-mandated August 30th deadline.

news

49ers Welcome Ward, Mitchell and McGlinchey Back to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers had three players return to practice ahead of Tuesday's league-mandated 53-man roster cut deadline.

news

Seven 49ers Named to the 2022 NFL Top 100

Voted in by their peers, seven 49ers players have been voted as the top 100 players in the NFL.

news

Trent Williams Voted NFL's 14th Best Player

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

Deebo Samuel Voted NFL's 19th Best Player

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been voted the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Advertising