San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 Live Blog

Oct 24, 2021 at 05:29 PM
Briana McDonald

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's® Stadium

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021
  • Levi's® Stadium

Arrival Photos

49ers Arrive at a Rainy Levi's® Stadium for Week 7 vs. the Indianapolis Colts

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by Levi's®.

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

DL D.J. Jones, DL Arik Armstead
DL D.J. Jones, DL Arik Armstead

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

CB Dontae Johnson, S Tavon Wilson, DB Jimmie Ward
CB Dontae Johnson, S Tavon Wilson, DB Jimmie Ward

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

RB JaMycal Hasty
RB JaMycal Hasty

DL Kentavius Street
DL Kentavius Street

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB Davontae Harris
CB Davontae Harris

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

RB Trenton Cannon
RB Trenton Cannon

WR Trent Sherfield
WR Trent Sherfield

TE Tanner Hudson
TE Tanner Hudson

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

DL D.J. Jones
DL D.J. Jones

2CAM8767
CB Dre Kirkpatrick
CB Dre Kirkpatrick

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

RB Trey Sermon
RB Trey Sermon

OL Jaylon Moore
OL Jaylon Moore

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

RB JaMycal Hasty
RB JaMycal Hasty

OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Daniel Brunskill
OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Daniel Brunskill

TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

WR Travis Benjamin
WR Travis Benjamin

CB Dontae Johnson
CB Dontae Johnson

DL Dee Ford
DL Dee Ford

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Advertising