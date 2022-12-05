Nick Bosa Leads NFL Sack Count; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 7-8 all-time against Miami, including a 4-4 mark at home.
- The 49ers have now won five-consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (Weeks 5-9).
- With the win, San Francisco improved to 3-2 against the AFC East under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers are 5-1 through their first six home games for the second time in the last four seasons (2019).
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 25-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
- Purdy registered the first touchdown pass of his NFL career on a three-yard pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 17 carries for a team-high 66 yards on the ground and eight receptions for a team-high 80 yards and one touchdown through the air. The receiving touchdown marked his third of the season and the 20th of his career.
- With 146 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey has recorded 40 games with 100-or-more scrimmage yards since entering the NFL in 2017, which is tied for the most in that time frame (New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara – 40 games).
- McCaffrey became the first member of the 49ers to lead the team in a single game in both rushing and receiving yards since running back Raheem Mostert (9/13/20 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 56 rushing yards and 95 receiving yards).
- McCaffrey recorded his 20th career game with at least eight receptions, becoming the third running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 20 such career games.
- McCaffrey has 16 career games with at least 75 receiving yards, tied for the third-most such games by a running back in the Super Bowl era.
- Juszczyk registered three receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown. The three-yard receiving touchdown marked his first of the season, the 14th of his career and his first since 9/26/21 vs. the Green Bay Packers.
- Running back Jordan Mason registered a career-high 51 rushing yards including a career-long 19-yard rush on the day.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense held the Dolphins to 17 total points on the day.
- San Francisco has now held their opponent to 17-or-fewer points in five-consecutive games, the longest streak by the team since doing so in the final six games of the 1992 regular season.
- The 49ers defense registered three interceptions and 3.0 sacks against the Dolphins, the most in a single game by the team since 10/25/20 vs. the New England Patriots (four interceptions).
- The game marked the first time since 2019 that the Niners registered at least three interceptions and at least 3.0 sacks in a single game.
- The 49ers defense registered four takeaways on the day (three interceptions and one fumble recovery), the most by the team in a single game since 11/29/20 vs. the Los Angeles Rams (two interceptions and two fumble recoveries).
- Defensive back Jimmie Ward registered five tackles and one interception of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The interception marked his second of the season and the sixth of his career.
- Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir recorded his first-career interception on a pick of Tagovailoa.
- Linebacker Fred Warner registered three tackles, two passes defended and one interception of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson. The interception marked his first of the season, fourth of his career and his first since 2020.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He now has 14.5 sacks on the season and 39.0 in his career, the eighth-most in franchise history.
- The 3.0 sacks marked Bosa's second-career game with 3.0-or-more sacks and his first since 2019.
- His nine games with 2.0-or-more sacks is the fourth-most recorded by a member of the 49ers since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished the day with a team-high eight tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
- Greenlaw now has two career fumble recoveries and two career touchdowns.
- Greenlaw became the first member of the 49ers with at least one fumble recovery in back-to-back games since safety Jaquiski Tartt accomplished the feat in Weeks 10-11 of 2019.
- Greenlaw became the first member of the 49ers to return a fumble recovery for a touchdown since 2019.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 36-yard, 43-yard, 47-yard and 48-yard field goals and three PATs.
- With 15 points on the day, Gould is now the 10th all-time point leader in NFL history. Gould is the only active player in the top 10.
- Gould is currently the only player in NFL history to be in the top 10 in total points scored, field goal percentage and field goals made.
Most Points Scored in NFL History
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Years Active
|1.
|K Adam Vinatieri
|2,673
|1996-2019
|2.
|K Morten Andersen
|2,544
|1982-2007
|3.
|K Gary Anderson
|2,434
|1982-2004
|4.
|K Jason Hanson
|2,150
|1992-2012
|5.
|K John Carney
|2,062
|1988-2010
|6.
|K Matt Stover
|2,004
|1991-2009
|7.
|K/QB George Blanda
|2,002
|1949-1975
|8.
|K Jason Elam
|1,983
|1993-2009
|9.
|K John Kasay
|1,970
|1991-2011
|10.
|K Robbie Gould
|1,919
|2005-present
VOTE
Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite 49ers players here.