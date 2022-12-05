What the 49ers and Dolphins Had to Say Following #MIAvsSF

Quarterback Brock Purdy on his mindset stepping into the game:

"Every single week I act like I'm the starter, I've got to prepare like I'm the starter."

Purdy on being in a starting position after being drafted as "Mr. Irrelevant":

"That's just where I fell in the draft. I'm very thankful that I got drafted, but I've always had confidence and belief in myself that I could play at this level... To get in, play and start next week, it's something I've always looked forward to. I've honestly told myself that it's going to happen, so, here we are."

Linebacker Fred Warner on his confidence in Purdy:

"If you ask anybody how I feel about Brock Purdy, I have the most respect and confidence in him because I see him every single day on the scout team. The way that he comes out, prepares and competes, the confidence he has, the swag he has, I've got all the confidence in the world in Purdy. It's a lot to ask a rookie, obviously being thrust in the position he's in. At the same time, he doesn't have to do too much. He has so many weapons on that side to just get the ball to and his job is just to protect the football. We have a really good offense, he's in the best position possible."

Warner on Bosa's performance against the Dolphins:

"Everybody in here knows, he's just elite. He's the best. He put the stamp on it today. That's what you need from your best players, to make plays where it matters the most. I'm so happy for him and I'm so proud of him. The way that he works, day in and day out, to have a performance and do that against a playoff-caliber team – big time."

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a backup quarterback stepping into the offense:

"When you lose your starting quarterback, it puts more of a load on everybody. We all need to step it up more to pick him up in that area. I think we've got the guys to do it. I think we've got a lot of really, really talented people in our huddle and I think we're ready for that challenge."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on rookie running back Jordan Mason's performance against Miami:

"He runs so hard. He can run any run. He's a great spark for us. Obviously, he's an incredible special teams player which doesn't go unnoticed, we need guys like that. For him to come in and run the ball the way he's run it, it's exciting."

McCaffrey on Purdy's performance in Week 13:

"He did an unbelievable job. That's not an easy defense to go against as a rookie quarterback, coming in when you weren't the starter... They bring a lot of zero, they bring a lot of blitz. To operate and manage it at the level that he did is extremely impressive."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on what he's seen from Purdy during practices:

"He looked like he had some dog in him. I love his mindset, he's super tough. He's not afraid to make mistakes. He gets playmakers the ballball. He's our guy now, we've got to roll."

Bosa on the team stepping up after Garoppolo's injury: