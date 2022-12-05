Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Season-Ending Foot Injury 

Dec 04, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder for the remainder of the 2022 season. Garoppolo was injured during the 49ers first offensive drive after being sacked on third-and-six for a loss of ten yards. He was carted off the field shortly after and did not return to the field. He was replaced by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for the remainder of the game.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers veteran QB fractured his foot in the first quarter of the team's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and the injury will require surgery.

"Just hearing it is pretty crushing," Shanahan said. "I know what Jimmy has been through, how hard he's worked at this. I got that news in the second quarter, so it was a little different for me... All the stuff that went on throughout the game, just to be able to overcome some things, and it was such a special win. But, it was a definite mix of emotions hearing about Jimmy. I told the guys right after the game, so I know that gave them some mixed emotions fast too."

Defensive end Nick Bosa was able to see the quarterback before Garoppolo departed from Levi's® Stadium.

"It just stinks because I really felt him coming on, even more so this year," Bosa said. "He's always been a great leader, but l felt him really caring about this team, his part and obviously, his big role as quarterback. I saw him at halftime and it was pretty emotional."

Other teammates shared their responses to their quarterback's season-ending injury.

"I love Jimmy, what he's done in terms of taking me in, being a brother to me, just telling me little things and his experiences in his career that have helped him," Purdy said. "To see him go down like that, it's like, 'Man, that sucks.' I also have to be ready to roll for the rest of the game. My heart feels for him, and he's a brother of mine."

"I had no idea it was that bad," linebacker Fred Warner said. "My heart goes out to Jim. The way that he competes, the way he prepares every week, it's just a freak thing."

