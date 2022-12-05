Teammates React to Jimmy Garoppolo's Season-Ending Injury 

Dec 04, 2022 at 06:35 PM
Despite the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 win, the team delivered deflating news following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury. Here's what the locker room had to say after #MIAvsSF:

Quarterback Brock Purdy:

"I love Jimmy. What he's done in terms of taking me in and being a brother to me and telling me little things about his experiences so far in his career that have helped him. He shares them with me, he's not a secretive guy or anything. He wants the guys in the room to be better and push him as well. My heart feels for him, man. He's a brother of mine."

Linebacker Fred Warner:

"I had no idea it was that bad. My heart goes out to Jim. The way that he competes, the way he prepares every week. It's just a freak thing."

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk:

"It's crazy man. I feel so bad for him and everything that he's had to go through. It just seems like we've been down this road so many times and it's truly unfortunate. I just feel for Jimmy."

Running Back Christian McCaffrey:

"It's brutal. I haven't been around here a long time, but I can't say enough good things about him. I've been in that position before where you're playing and you're excited and it all has to end in a year. It really sucks and it hurts. But I can't say enough good things about him, from a leadership standpoint, from the way that he operates and his attitude on a daily basis. I'm praying for him and we all are going to have his back.

"To have an injury like that, I know it's a little thing, but to jog off the field says a lot about him. About his character and about his toughness. I'm just praying for him."

Defensive Lineman Nick Bosa:

"He's going to be fine. It's going to take time obviously... I really felt him coming on even more so this year. He's always been a great leader but I felt him really, really caring about this team and his big role as quarterback."

