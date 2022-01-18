Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Bosa, Warner, Garoppolo

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 18.
New and Notable
Updates on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmy G Heading into Green Bay
After devastating blows to two key players on the 49ers defense, San Francisco received some encouraging news following their Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
On Monday, the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility to re-assess several players, including Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.
In the second quarter, Bosa took a teammate's knee to the helmet that removed him from the remainder of the game and placed the edge rusher in the concussion protocol. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team is "pretty optimistic" he'll be cleared from the protocol in advance of the 49ers short turnaround to Green Bay for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup.
Deebo Samuel to Kyle Shanahan: 'Just Give Me the Ball, I Got You'
Owning a 16-7 lead in the third quarter, nickel corner K'Waun Williams intercepted a pass off of Dak Prescott in Dallas territory, handing the ball back to San Francisco's offense with a 9-point lead.
Deebo Samuel was headed to the field from the sideline and let his head coach know he wanted to put the next series on his shoulders.
"Right before he went out there, he just mouthed something to me, which I kind of guessed was, 'Give me the ball,'" Shanahan said postgame.
Trent Williams Postseason Win Feels 'Better Than Any Other Accolades'
Sunday was a big win for the San Francisco 49ers. It was also pretty significant for the team's All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.
Sunday marked just his third-career postseason trip in his 12-year NFL career. But more importantly, it was the first time Williams has been on the winning side of a playoff matchup.
The left tackle made the postseason in 2012 and 2015 with the Washington Football Team, however, never made it past the Wild Card Round.
Top Performers in 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Cowboys
They don't call it the "Wild" Card for no reason as the San Francisco 49ers came out on top of the wild matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers led from wire-to-wire against the 12-win Cowboys before a near-comeback dropped their chances of trumping San Francisco in the final seconds of the game.
A number of playmakers aided in San Francisco's route to their second Divisional matchup in the last three seasons. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted seven playmakers who stood out:
- Brandon Aiyuk - 83.7 Overall Grade
- Trent Williams - 80.3 Overall Grade
- Jauan Jennings - 78.4 Overall Grade
- Deebo Samuel - 77.0 Overall Grade
- Kevin Givens - 76.8 Overall Grade
49ers en Español
Los 49ers Avanzan a la Ronda Divisional con Victoria sobre los Cowboys
Los San Francisco 49ers visitaron a los Dallas Cowboys en partido de la ronda del NFC Wild Card de la postemporada de la NFL. Los 49ers ganan el juego 23-17 y logran avanzar a la ronda divisional. El juego fue cardíaco al definirse hasta el último segundo cuando Dallas no pudo detener el reloj mientras iban avanzando en territorio de los 49ers ya sin tiempos fuera intentando anotar el touchdown que pudiera darles el triunfo. La defensa de San Francisco hizo un gran trabajo evitando que Dallas anotara en esa serie y lograron asegurar la victoria.
San Francisco logró anotar en su primera serie ofensiva con un touchdown terrestre de Elijah Mitchell de cuatro yardas. Una serie ofensiva que inició desde la yarda 25 de los 49ers. Ahí San Francisco logró ejecutar 10 jugadas avanzando 70 yardas y consumiendo 4:06 del reloj. Mitchell anotó su primer touchdown de su carrera por tierra en esa serie ofensiva y con esa anotación se convierte en el primer novato de los 49ers en anotar un touchdown por tierra en la postemporada desde el 20 de enero del 2013 cuando LaMichael James anotó un touchdown por tierra de 15 yardas en Atlanta. Mitchell finalizó su día de trabajo frente a Dallas con un touchdown y corriendo para 96 yardas en 27 acarreos.
Lee Mas >>>
49ers Avanza a la Ronda Divisional Después del Final Dramático en Contra de Cowboys
Como los registros de la historia ya lo han dicho, los encuentros entre San Francisco 49ers y Dallas Cowboys han tenido una cantidad de jugadas espectaculares y cierres de partidos fantásticos. Este año la ronda de Wild Card no fue diferente, ambos equipos se encuentran por primera vez en post temporada desde el 15 de enero de 1995, San Francisco dominó la mayor parte del encuentro antes de cometer los errores del cuarto periodo que le dio la oportunidad a Dallas de intentar un regreso. Fue la defensa de 49ers que tuvo la última detenida mientras el tiempo expiraba, dándole a San Francisco una victoria de 23 a 17 sobre Dallas.
Lee Mas >>>
