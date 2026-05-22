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Morning Report: Meet the Rookies, Odighizuwa Eyes Cowboys Matchup 🗞️ 

May 22, 2026 at 09:51 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 22:

New and Notable

Odighizuwa Has Cowboys Matchup Circled on 2026 Schedule: 'The Energy Is Exactly the Same'

The San Francisco 49ers added another key piece to their defensive front this offseason, acquiring defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa after the veteran spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, with the 2026 NFL schedule officially released, one matchup already carries extra meaning for the veteran defensive tackle: facing his former team.

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton

The 49ers added defensive lineman Gracen Halton with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Learn more about the former Oklahoma standout, from his California roots to the position switch that helped pave his path to the NFL.

Learn More>>>

Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame

An airborne photo of "The People's Tight End" George Kittle has earned top honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bay Area-based photographer Kyle Terada won the 2025 Dave Boss Award of Excellence, awarded to the photograph of the year in the Hall of Fame's 58th annual photo contest, for his image titled "George Kittle TD."

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black

The San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black out of Indiana Hoosiers football with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Get to know the San Francisco 49ers newest running back Kaelon Black, from his career journey to his hobbies and more.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Inside the 'Home of the Faithful': 2026 49ers Schedule Release

Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs
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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
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QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
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S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
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OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
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DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
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TE Hayden Rucci

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Darrick Forrest
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S Darrick Forrest

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis
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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen
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CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent
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DL Drake Nugent

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk
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DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
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DL Cameron Sample

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Inside the 49ers Rookie Signings ✍️

View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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