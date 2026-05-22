Morning Report: Meet the Rookies, Odighizuwa Eyes Cowboys Matchup 🗞️ 

Odighizuwa Has Cowboys Matchup Circled on 2026 Schedule: 'The Energy Is Exactly the Same'

The San Francisco 49ers added another key piece to their defensive front this offseason, acquiring defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa after the veteran spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, with the 2026 NFL schedule officially released, one matchup already carries extra meaning for the veteran defensive tackle: facing his former team.

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton

The 49ers added defensive lineman Gracen Halton with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Learn more about the former Oklahoma standout, from his California roots to the position switch that helped pave his path to the NFL.

Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame

An airborne photo of "The People's Tight End" George Kittle has earned top honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bay Area-based photographer Kyle Terada won the 2025 Dave Boss Award of Excellence, awarded to the photograph of the year in the Hall of Fame's 58th annual photo contest, for his image titled "George Kittle TD."

5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black