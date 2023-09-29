Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About the Crucial Catch Game

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.