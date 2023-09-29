Powered By

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About the Crucial Catch Game

Sep 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 29th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Crucial Catch Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, the team will recognize the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative and raise awareness around cancer detection and risk reduction.

Bigger than a Game: George Kittle's Mission to Support Cancer Warriors

NFL players often inspire the sports world and its fans with their incredible feats on the field. But what truly sets some athletes apart is their unwavering commitment to making a difference off the field.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle﻿, known as "The People's Tight End," has a rich history of supporting cancer patients. His journey to championing the fight against cancer has become a beacon of hope and strength for countless cancer warriors and their families.

Samuel, Greenlaw and Jennings Sit Out Wednesday and Cardinals Scouting Report

The San Francisco 49ers were without a few key playmakers on Wednesday as they continue to work through outstanding injuries. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw were not out on the practice field while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) participated in a limited capacity. Aiyuk was wearing a blue non-contact jersey for the workout but was seen running routes and catching passes in the portion of practice open to the media.

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.

Ways to Watch and Listen: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

The San Francisco 49ers stay at Levi's® Stadium for the second of three-straight games at home. The Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is set to kick off at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 1. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

🏈 49ers Players Prepare for Week 4 Against the Arizona Cardinals

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 30

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
4 / 30

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
5 / 30

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
7 / 30

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
9 / 30

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tre Norwood
10 / 30

S Tre Norwood

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 30

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Kendall Sheffield
12 / 30

CB Kendall Sheffield

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
14 / 30

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
15 / 30

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
16 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 30

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
20 / 30

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
21 / 30

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
22 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
23 / 30

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
24 / 30

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
25 / 30

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
26 / 30

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
27 / 30

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
28 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
29 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
We Gave George Kittle a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Crucial Catch art therapy event presented by Dignity Health with tight end George Kittle.

TE George Kittle
1 / 20

TE George Kittle

George Kittle/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold
2 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 20

TE George Kittle

Claire Kittle/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
4 / 20

OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

George Kittle/49ers
LB Oren Burks
5 / 20

LB Oren Burks

George Kittle/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 20

DL T.Y. McGill, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 20

TE George Kittle

Claire Kittle/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz
8 / 20

OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz

George Kittle/49ers
Team Photographer Kym Fortino
9 / 20

Team Photographer Kym Fortino

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
10 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 20

TE George Kittle

Claire Kittle/49ers
Director of Photography Terrell Lloyd
12 / 20

Director of Photography Terrell Lloyd

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
13 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
14 / 20

QB Sam Darnold

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
15 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 20

LB Fred Warner

George Kittle/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 20

QB Brock Purdy

George Kittle/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 20

QB Sam Darnold

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
19 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 20

TE George Kittle

George Kittle/49ers
