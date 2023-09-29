Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About the Crucial Catch Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 29th.
New and Notable
5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Crucial Catch Game
In the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, the team will recognize the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative and raise awareness around cancer detection and risk reduction.
Bigger than a Game: George Kittle's Mission to Support Cancer Warriors
NFL players often inspire the sports world and its fans with their incredible feats on the field. But what truly sets some athletes apart is their unwavering commitment to making a difference off the field.
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, known as "The People's Tight End," has a rich history of supporting cancer patients. His journey to championing the fight against cancer has become a beacon of hope and strength for countless cancer warriors and their families.
Samuel, Greenlaw and Jennings Sit Out Wednesday and Cardinals Scouting Report
The San Francisco 49ers were without a few key playmakers on Wednesday as they continue to work through outstanding injuries. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw were not out on the practice field while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) participated in a limited capacity. Aiyuk was wearing a blue non-contact jersey for the workout but was seen running routes and catching passes in the portion of practice open to the media.
Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)
The San Francisco 49ers stay at Levi's® Stadium for the second of three-straight games at home. The Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is set to kick off at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 1. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.
Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Crucial Catch art therapy event presented by Dignity Health with tight end George Kittle.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: