5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Crucial Catch Game

National Anthem

The national anthem will be performed by Edward Schrank. Schrank served on active duty in the Marine Corps from 1996 to 2012 and is an eight-time cancer survivor from exposure to jet fuel while on active duty. His fifth battle with cancer threatened to remove his jaw and ability to speak, so he decided to work with the best singers in the world to become a national anthem performer. His first performance ever was in San Francisco and the 49ers are proud to welcome him back to the Bay Area in what is a full circle moment for him.

Fog Horn

A staple tradition carried out at Levi's® Stadium ahead of every 49ers home game is the sounding of the fog horn. 49ers special guests, players and alumni pull the fog horn before kickoff to get the team and the Faithful energized for the game. Faith Holland, the wife of linebackers coach and cancer warrior Johnny Holland and Amy Kocurek, a cancer warrior and wife of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, will have the honor of pulling the fog horn ahead of the Week 4 contest. Other cancer warriors from the American Cancer Society and Okizu will pull the fog horn to kick off the second half.

Halftime

This Sunday's halftime show will be performed by Caly Bevier. After fighting Stage 3 ovarian cancer at 15, Bevier started a music-driven journey in Los Angeles. She strives to include messages of being unapologetically herself in her music, so that her listeners can feel comfortable in their own skin and feel less alone in whatever they're going through. Bevier was a semifinalist on "America's Got Talent" and her music is influenced by a myriad of genres.