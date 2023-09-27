Off the Field: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Art Therapy 🎨

The central activity of the day revolved around painting. Each player was paired with a cancer warrior, and together they set to work on canvases. The guiding theme was to "paint what strength means to you." This allowed both the players and the cancer warriors to express their individual perspectives on strength, resilience and the power to overcome adversity.

"This was a really special experience for me," linebacker Fred Warner said. "I was with (cancer warriors) Andy and his wonderful wife... People talk about how hard playing football is. It's nothing compared to the type of stuff that him and his wife have gone through. So just to sit and make a little something on these pictures to represent the strength that Andy has shown has been awesome.