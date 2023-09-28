Bigger than a Game: George Kittle's Mission to Support Cancer Warriors

NFL players often inspire the sports world and its fans with their incredible feats on the field. But what truly sets some athletes apart is their unwavering commitment to making a difference off the field.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle﻿, known as "The People's Tight End," has a rich history of supporting cancer patients. His journey to championing the fight against cancer has become a beacon of hope and strength for countless cancer warriors and their families.

Kittle understands cancer's impact all too well. He and his wife, Claire, have seen friends and family members endure the hardships that come with a cancer diagnosis. These personal experiences have ignited a passion within him to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.

"Cancer affects all of us," Kittle said. "No matter what, it's impacted us one way or another. It's definitely impacted both mine and my wife's side, family members and friends."

The tight end's dedication dates back to his college days at University of Iowa. The Hawkeyes are known for their gameday tradition of having thousands of fans, players and coaches turn to wave at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium.

Kittle's connection to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital goes beyond the football field. In 2020, the tight end auctioned off a National Tight Ends Day championship belt signed by several NFL tight ends, with all of the funds benefiting the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.