Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.
McCaffrey's most recent outing against the Giants consisted of 18 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to his five receptions for 34 yards through the air. His four-yard rushing touchdown on "Thursday Night Football" tied Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's franchise record of scoring a touchdown in 12-straight games. He also eclipsed the 5,000 career rushing yard mark less than two minutes into the 49ers Week 3 contest, on a ten-yard carry during San Francisco's opening drive.