Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month 

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.

McCaffrey's most recent outing against the Giants consisted of 18 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to his five receptions for 34 yards through the air. His four-yard rushing touchdown on "Thursday Night Football" tied Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's franchise record of scoring a touchdown in 12-straight games. He also eclipsed the 5,000 career rushing yard mark less than two minutes into the 49ers Week 3 contest, on a ten-yard carry during San Francisco's opening drive.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain amongst the top contenders in the league headed into the team's Week 4 matchup vs. the Cardinals.
news

Hargrave, Bosa and Samuel Emerge as PFF Top Performers in #NYGvsSF

The 49ers extend the win streak to three with their 30-12 victory over the Giants in Week 3, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Christian McCaffrey Reaches 5,000 Career Rushing Yards

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey eclipsed the 5,000 career rushing yards mark on "Thursday Night Football."
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Stay Put at No. 1 Following #SFvsLAR

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain ranked No. 1 headed into the team's Week 3 home opener.
news

Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR

The 49ers locked down a 30-23 victory over the Rams on the road in Week 2, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received back-to-back nominations for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week.
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the vote for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 1. 
news

Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his two-touchdown performance against the Steelers.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers are ranked No. 1 headed into Week 2 of regular season.
news

Aiyuk, Bosa and Ferrell Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Nick Bosa Headlines 49ers League-Leading 8 Players on ESPN Top 100

ESPN ranked eight 49ers players in their predictions of the top 100 NFL players for the 2023 season, making San Francisco the most represented team on the list.
