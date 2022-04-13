Morning Report: Draft Analysts Focus on Defense for 49ers First Pick

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 13.
New and Notable
2022 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: 49ers Focus on Secondary & Edge
After the first few waves of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers added depth in its backfield and special teams unit with the signings of Charvarius Ward, Ray-Ray McCloud, George Odum, Oren Burks, Hassan Ridgeway, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Darqueze Dennard. However, a majority of NFL analysts suggest the 49ers should remain focused on their secondary, due to the fact that nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams signed with the Denver Broncos and safety Jaquiski Tartt remains an unrestricted free agent.
49ers Sign Two Wide Receivers to One-Year Deals
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals. The team also released and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst to the same one-year deal he signed on March 10, 2022.
Johnson (6-1, 207) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. Throughout his five-year career with the Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021), he has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) and registered 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Last season with the Titans, Johnson appeared in seven games (three starts) and finished with nine receptions for 160 yards (17.8 average).
Read More >>>
49ers Players on the Importance of Giving Back at Golden Getaway
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway presented by Chevron returned to Carmel Valley Ranch for a two night, all-inclusive weekend. 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership gathered with guests and sponsors to benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through programs such as 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank.
"It's really special for me to help empower and educate the youth, " said Trent Williams. "That's our future. I have kids myself and the youth are very important."
Read More >>>
In the Community
Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.