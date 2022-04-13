Powered By

Morning Report: Draft Analysts Focus on Defense for 49ers First Pick

Apr 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 13.

New and Notable

2022 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: 49ers Focus on Secondary & Edge

After the first few waves of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers added depth in its backfield and special teams unit with the signings of Charvarius WardRay-Ray McCloudGeorge OdumOren BurksHassan RidgewayKerry Hyder Jr. and Darqueze Dennard. However, a majority of NFL analysts suggest the 49ers should remain focused on their secondary, due to the fact that nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams signed with the Denver Broncos and safety Jaquiski Tartt remains an unrestricted free agent.

Here's a look at the second installment of the 49ers 2022 mock draft projections >>>

49ers Sign Two Wide Receivers to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals. The team also released and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst to the same one-year deal he signed on March 10, 2022.

Johnson (6-1, 207) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. Throughout his five-year career with the Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021), he has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) and registered 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Last season with the Titans, Johnson appeared in seven games (three starts) and finished with nine receptions for 160 yards (17.8 average).

Read More >>>

49ers Players on the Importance of Giving Back at Golden Getaway

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway presented by Chevron returned to Carmel Valley Ranch for a two night, all-inclusive weekend. 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership gathered with guests and sponsors to benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through programs such as 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank.

"It's really special for me to help empower and educate the youth, " said Trent Williams. "That's our future. I have kids myself and the youth are very important."

Read More >>>

In the Community

49ers PREP Hosts 2022 Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
Dana McLemore
2 / 78

Dana McLemore

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
3 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
4 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
6 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
7 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
8 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
9 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
10 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
11 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
12 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eric Wright
13 / 78

Eric Wright

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
14 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
15 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
17 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Bubba Paris
18 / 78

Bubba Paris

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
20 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
21 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
22 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
23 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
24 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
25 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
26 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eric Wright, LB Fred Warner, Darryl Pollard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 78

Eric Wright, LB Fred Warner, Darryl Pollard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
28 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Tyrone Taylor
29 / 78

Tyrone Taylor

Meg Williams/49ers
Dennis Brown
30 / 78

Dennis Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
31 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
32 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
33 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
34 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
35 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
36 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
37 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
38 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
39 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
40 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eason Ramson
41 / 78

Eason Ramson

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
42 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
43 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
44 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
45 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
46 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
47 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
48 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Darryl Pollard
49 / 78

Darryl Pollard

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
50 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
51 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
52 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
53 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
54 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
55 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
56 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
57 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
58 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
59 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
60 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
61 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
62 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
63 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
64 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
65 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
66 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
67 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
68 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
69 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Darryl Pollard
70 / 78

Darryl Pollard

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
71 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
72 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
73 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
74 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
75 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
76 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
77 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
78 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Gil Brandt's Top 100 2022 NFL Prospects

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: ESPN Ranks Top Remaining Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers CB Travels to Somaliland for Water Relief Program

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Top Draft Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Reveals 49ers Biggest Needs Following Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Discusses Jimmy G, Lance, Overtime and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Speaks to Media at Annual League Meetings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign TE to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign CB Dennard to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kerry Hyder Jr., Dontae Johnson Return to The Bay

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Puts 49ers at No. 6 on Latest Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising