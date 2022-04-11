2022 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: 49ers Focus on Secondary & Edge

"Emerson would fit nicely into San Francisco's defense. He isn't the most gifted athlete, but he can give some receivers fits at the line of scrimmage in press zone with his 33.5-inch arms. Emerson's length also helps him at the catch point, as his 14 pass breakups since 2020 can attest. While there's some rightful concern about his athletic shortcomings, he understands the game, brings a physical presence and has strong production in college football's most difficult conference. At the end of Round 2, that's worth betting on."