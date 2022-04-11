2022 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: 49ers Focus on Secondary & Edge

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, there is plenty of speculation surrounding who the 49ers will select in the second round. San Francisco is set to select its first pick at No. 61 following last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. Here's a look at where the 49ers currently stand heading into the 2022 NFL Draft:
- 2nd Round; No. 61 Overall
- 3rd Round; No. 93 Overall
- 3rd Round; No. 105 Overall *Special Compensatory
- 4th Round; No. 134 Overall
- 5th Round; No. 172 Overall
- 6th Round; No. 187 Overall (from Den)
- 6th Round; No. 220 Overall *Compensatory
- 6th Round; No. 221 Overall *Compensatory
- 7th Round; No. 262 Overall *Compensatory
After the first few waves of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers added depth in its backfield and special teams unit with the signings of Charvarius Ward, Ray-Ray McCloud, George Odum, Oren Burks, Hassan Ridgeway, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Darqueze Dennard. However, a majority of NFL analysts suggest the 49ers should remain focused on their secondary, due to the fact that nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams signed with the Denver Broncos and safety Jaquiski Tartt remains an unrestricted free agent.
Here's a look at the second installment of the 49ers 2022 mock draft projections.
"Welcome to the draft, San Francisco! With Jimmie Ward entering the final year of his deal, the Niners might look to the secondary here. At 6-foot and 212 pounds, Cross has great size, center fielder speed and plenty of versatility."
"Emerson would fit nicely into San Francisco's defense. He isn't the most gifted athlete, but he can give some receivers fits at the line of scrimmage in press zone with his 33.5-inch arms. Emerson's length also helps him at the catch point, as his 14 pass breakups since 2020 can attest. While there's some rightful concern about his athletic shortcomings, he understands the game, brings a physical presence and has strong production in college football's most difficult conference. At the end of Round 2, that's worth betting on."
"The 49ers need some pass-rush versatility behind Nick Bosa and Bonitto can provide that and help elsewhere in the passing game, too."
"Can't go wrong with Alabama guys, that's typically the way it goes."
"If you were to fill out a superlatives list for the 2022 NFL Draft's group of edge rushers, Nik Bonitto would undoubtedly take home the title for best bend. He's super quick off the snap and can dip below tackles with ease while sustaining his acceleration."