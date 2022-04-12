On the night of Saturday, March 19, the 49ers Foundation hosted a gala dinner and private concert presented by Levi's® featuring ​​hip-hop legend Rob Base and Bay Area rapper 24kGoldn. Throughout the night, guests bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. Attendees had the chance to win exclusive gear such as a pair of George Kittle autographed game-worn cleats, a Trey Lance autographed jersey and Fred Warner game-worn gloves. Once-in-a-lifetime experiences were also in the running, with packages that included an owners dinner on the 50-yard line at Levi's® Stadium, catching a touchdown pass from Joe Montana and announcing a 49ers draft pick on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.