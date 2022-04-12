After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway presented by Chevron returned to Carmel Valley Ranch for a two night, all-inclusive weekend. 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership gathered with guests and sponsors to benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through programs such as 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank.
“Our aim is to make sure that all of the people who attend learn that the 49ers are more than a football team. We want to be known as the team that is out in the community.” 49ers Co-Chairman and Owner John York