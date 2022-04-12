After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway presented by Chevron returned to Carmel Valley Ranch for a two night, all-inclusive weekend. 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership gathered with guests and sponsors to benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through programs such as 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank.

“Our aim is to make sure that all of the people who attend learn that the 49ers are more than a football team. We want to be known as the team that is out in the community.” 49ers Co-Chairman and Owner John York
Ben Warden/49ers

The event kicked off with a Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Chevron on Friday, March 18. The Carmel Valley Ranch course included 18 holes with activities such as food and drink tastings along the way. Celebrity participants included 49ers alumnus and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, NFL Network reporter MJ Acosta-Ruiz, NBC Sports' Laura Britt and San Francisco Giants alum Rich Aurilia among many others.

“It’s great seeing some of the alumni come back and support the event and be a part of the activities with the current players. And seeing some old faces that have been around supporting the 49ers Foundation for many years.” 49ers Alumnus/Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
Meg Williams/49ers

Guests and sponsors also enjoyed personal experiences with 49ers personnel. The team's coaches hosted a "Chalk Talk" featuring special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, defensive pass game specialist Cory Undlin and wide receiver coach Leonard Hankerson. The 49ers coaching staff presented a breakdown of team plays and their magic behind the X's and O's.

“It’s really special for me to help empower and educate the youth. That's our future. I have kids myself and the youth are very important.” 49ers Offensive Tackle Trent Williams
Meg Williams/49ers

On the night of Saturday, March 19, the 49ers Foundation hosted a gala dinner and private concert presented by Levi's® featuring ​​hip-hop legend Rob Base and Bay Area rapper 24kGoldn. Throughout the night, guests bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. Attendees had the chance to win exclusive gear such as a pair of George Kittle autographed game-worn cleats, a Trey Lance autographed jersey and Fred Warner game-worn gloves. Once-in-a-lifetime experiences were also in the running, with packages that included an owners dinner on the 50-yard line at Levi's® Stadium, catching a touchdown pass from Joe Montana and announcing a 49ers draft pick on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

“It's obviously for a great cause. I’m super excited to have been able to make it and to have been invited.” 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance
Meg Williams/49ers

By the end of the event, the 49ers Foundation raised $2 million in support of their direct service programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank. Award-winning science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education initiatives and nationally recognized youth football programs will be able to reach 100,000 Bay Area youth who are furthest from opportunity and resources this year alone, thanks to events like Golden Getaway presented by Chevron.

“To me, a good job will be when I see the change I want to see in society come to fruition. It may not happen in my lifetime, but it doesn't stop me from trying and doesn't stop me from working.” 49ers Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead

Celebrating 30 Years of the 49ers Foundation at Golden Getaway

The 49ers Foundation hosted players, coaches, alumni, executives, sponsors and individual supporters at Carmel Valley Ranch for Golden Getaway presented by Chevron to raise $2 million for Bay Area youth.

