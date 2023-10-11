Morning Report: 49ers Top Latest NFL Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF
The San Francisco 49ers captured their fifth-straight win of the season on "Sunday Night Football" with a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold got off to a hot start and displayed dominance in each phase of the game with a career night from quarterback Brock Purdy, a career-high three-touchdown performance from Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and three interceptions of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Chick-fil-A Order 🍽
One of America's most popular fast food restaurants, Chick-fil-A, is best known for its chicken sandwiches. The chain also serves up nuggets, wraps, salads and breakfast items, like muffins and hash browns. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has perfected his "cheat meal" order from the fast food joint, a feast fit for a 290-pound NFL player.
Injury Update on Banks and Plan for Gregory; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers remain perfect with a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and their 32-point advantage marks the biggest margin of victory since the inception of this historic rivalry. The 49ers showed out in all three phases on "Sunday Night Football" with career nights from quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.
49ers Players Brighten Kids' Day at Boys and Girls Club 😄
Just before defeating the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," a group of eight San Francisco 49ers players took the time to surprise and uplift the spirits of elementary-school kids at a local Boys and Girls Club.
Burks, Bosa and Mason Round Out PFF Top Performer Trio in #DALvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers put together arguably the most complete game of the season thus far against the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold flexed in all three phases on "Sunday Night Football" to come away with a 42-point showing, four takeaways and four sacks in Week 5. With the win, the 49ers improve to 5-0 on the year and have edged past the Cowboys in the overall series, which now sits at 20-19-1 all-time.
Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5
The San Francisco 49ers outdid their previous four offensive performances with a 42-point showing against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy lead an offensive masterclass in Week 5 that resulted in a career-high in touchdowns (four) and passer rating (144.4) and his first Fedex Air Player of the Week nomination for 2023.
49ers Dominate Cowboys in Week 5; Stats and Facts from #DALvsSF
- San Francisco has started the regular season 5-0 for the first time since 2019 and for the fifth time in franchise history.
- The 49ers improved to 20-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including an 11-10 record at home.
- San Francisco has won nine-consecutive regular season games at Levi's® Stadium dating back to Week 10 of the 2022 season.
What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's® Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 5 contest.
QB Brock Purdy, DL Javon Hargrave and more San Francisco 49ers players visited the Boys and Girls Club to play dodgeball, video games and make arts and crafts after school.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's third home game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Intel.
San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young celebrates his birthday on October 11.
