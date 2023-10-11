Morning Report: 49ers Top Latest NFL Power Rankings

Burks, Bosa and Mason Round Out PFF Top Performer Trio in #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers put together arguably the most complete game of the season thus far against the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold flexed in all three phases on "Sunday Night Football" to come away with a 42-point showing, four takeaways and four sacks in Week 5. With the win, the 49ers improve to 5-0 on the year and have edged past the Cowboys in the overall series, which now sits at 20-19-1 all-time.