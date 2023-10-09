49ers Dominate Cowboys in Week 5; Stats and Facts from #DALvsSF

Team Highlights
- San Francisco has started the regular season 5-0 for the first time since 2019 and for the fifth time in franchise history.
- The 49ers improved to 20-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including an 11-10 record at home.
- San Francisco has won nine-consecutive regular season games at Levi's® Stadium dating back to Week 10 of the 2022 season.
- San Francisco has won 15-consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and ties the longest regular season winning streak in franchise history.
- With a touchdown on the opening drive versus Dallas, it marked the seventh-consecutive regular season game that the 49ers have scored on the opening drive of a game dating back to Week 16 of 2022.
- With 30 points Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steels, 30 points Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, 30 points Week 3 against the New York Giants, 35 points Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals and 42 points against the Cowboys, the team has scored 30-or-more points in each of the first five games of a season for the first time in franchise history.
- The Niners are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in Weeks 1-5 since the Los Angeles Rams did so in 2018.
- San Francisco's 42 points versus Dallas marks the eighth-consecutive regular season game that the team has scored 30-or-more points dating back to Week 16 of 2022, which is the team's longest streak in franchise history.
- The 49ers are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in eight-consecutive regular season games since the Denver Broncos in 2012-13 and the fifth team in NFL history.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 32-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 32-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the Pittsburgh Steelers streak from 2007-2009. It is also tied for the fifth-longest streak in the NFL since at least 2006.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of his 24 passing attempts for 252 yards and a career-high four touchdowns with a passer rating of 144.4. His performance earned him his first nomination for Fedex Air Player of the Week award in 2023.
- Sunday's game versus the Dallas Cowboys marked Purdy's 10th-career regular season start. Through those 10 starts, he has completed 183 of his 260 passing attempts for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns for a 70.4 completion percentage and a passer rating of 121.1.
- Purdy's four touchdown passes mark his eighth-career game with two-or-more touchdown passes, tying him with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and then Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for the most games with two-or-more passing touchdowns in a player's first 10 career starts.
- Purdy's 70.4 completion percentage through his first 10 career starts marks the second-highest completion percentage by a quarterback in their first 10 career starts in NFL history.
- With the win, Purdy has improved to 10-0 as a starter in the regular season in his career, which ties former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mike Livingston and former Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Tomczak for the second-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin a career in NFL history.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 19 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with two receptions for 27 yards through the air.
- McCaffrey's rushing touchdown gives him seven on the season and 45 in his career. It also marks his 11th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and the second-most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since wide receiver Jerry Rice.
- Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 14-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 14-consecutive games with a touchdown tie Hall of Fame RB Emmitt Smith for the fourth-most consecutive games (postseason included) with a touchdown in NFL history.
- With a 65-yard rushing touchdown Week 1 versus the Steelers, a 14-yard rushing touchdown Week 2 against the Rams, a four-yard rushing touchdown Week 3 versus the Giants and a one-yard, 18-yard and two-yard rushing touchdown against the Cardinals and a one-yard rushing touchdown versus Dallas, McCaffrey became the first 49ers running back to score one-or-more rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1-5 in franchise history.
- Tight end George Kittle registered three receptions for 67 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on the evening.
- Kittle's three touchdown receptions were his first of the season and gave him 34 in his career. His 34 career touchdown receptions are the second-most reception touchdowns by a tight end in franchise history.
- It also marked Kittle's first-career game with three-or-more reception touchdowns and the first game with three-or-more reception touchdowns by a 49ers tight end since TE Vernon Davis in 2009.
- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown on the night.
- Juszczyk's nine-yard reception touchdown marked his first of the season and the 15th of his career.
- Running back Jordan Mason registered 10 carries for a career-high 69 yards and a touchdown.
- Mason's 26-yard rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and the second of his career.
Defensive Highlights
- LB Fred Warner notched eight tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one interception of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It marked his second sack of the season and gave him 8.5 in his career.
- Warner's interception of Prescott marked his first of the season and the fifth of his career.
- Warner is the first 49ers player to register one-or-more sacks, one-or-more forced fumbles and one-or-more interceptions in a single game since linebacker NaVorro Bowman did so in 2013.
- Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. notched two tackles and one interception of Prescott, giving him his first interception of the season and the 33rd of his career.
- Gipson Sr.'s 33 career interceptions are the third-most amongst active NFL players.
- Linebacker Oren Burks tallied five tackles and one interception of Prescott, giving him the first interception of his career.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw tallied five tackles and 1.0 sack of Prescott. It marked his first sack of the season and the third of his career.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered four tackles and 0.5 sack of Prescott. The 0.5 sack gives him 1.5 on the season and 44.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead registered two tackles and 0.5 sack of Prescott. The 0.5 sack is his first on the season and he now has 29.0 in his career.