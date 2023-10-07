Jauan Jennings Makes His Return vs. Cowboys; Inactives for #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are near full strength for "Sunday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was ruled out of the Week 5 contest on Friday by head coach Kyle Shanahan and is the only player on the team's Week 5 inactives list dealing with an outstanding injury.
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will return to action after sitting out of the 49ers Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals due to a shin injury. Additionally, defensive lineman Austin Bryant and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who were both promoted to the 49ers active roster on Saturday, will be suiting up Sunday evening.
Here's a look at the Week 5 inactives:
49ers
- QB Brandon Allen
- OL Nick Zakelj
- DL Kalia Davis
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- TE Brayden Willis
- LB Jalen Graham
- LB Randy Gregory