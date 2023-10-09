Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers outdid their previous four offensive performances with a 42-point showing against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy lead an offensive masterclass in Week 5 that resulted in a career-high in touchdowns (four) and passer rating (144.4) and his first Fedex Air Player of the Week nomination for 2023.

Purdy's full stat line included 17-of-24 pass completions for 252 yards and four touchdowns, and with the 42-10 win over the Cowboys, his regular season win streak extends to 10-consecutive games. The 49ers closed out Week 5 with five different receivers netting 25-yards-or-more and four running backs with five-or-more carries against the Cowboys.

"Being able to practice with him his consistency is what's really helpful," said tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ postgame. "Seeing how Brock's so consistent every single day. He's the same guy on Wednesday that he is on Sunday. He's super detailed, super confident. It's everything you want in a quarterback and he's just playing at such a high level right now. I think really the best thing he does, you guys see it, is his ability to move in the pocket and keep his eyes up and see things develop. So if he doesn't hit you where he's supposed to he sees a second window. He's very good at that."

