Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5

Oct 09, 2023 at 11:05 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers outdid their previous four offensive performances with a 42-point showing against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy lead an offensive masterclass in Week 5 that resulted in a career-high in touchdowns (four) and passer rating (144.4) and his first Fedex Air Player of the Week nomination for 2023.

Purdy's full stat line included 17-of-24 pass completions for 252 yards and four touchdowns, and with the 42-10 win over the Cowboys, his regular season win streak extends to 10-consecutive games. The 49ers closed out Week 5 with five different receivers netting 25-yards-or-more and four running backs with five-or-more carries against the Cowboys.

"Being able to practice with him his consistency is what's really helpful," said tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ postgame. "Seeing how Brock's so consistent every single day. He's the same guy on Wednesday that he is on Sunday. He's super detailed, super confident. It's everything you want in a quarterback and he's just playing at such a high level right now. I think really the best thing he does, you guys see it, is his ability to move in the pocket and keep his eyes up and see things develop. So if he doesn't hit you where he's supposed to he sees a second window. He's very good at that."

To vote for Purdy for FedEx Air Player of Week 5 click here.

The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

