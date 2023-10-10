Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF

Oct 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers captured their fifth-straight win of the season on "Sunday Night Football" with a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold got off to a hot start and displayed dominance in each phase of the game with a career night from quarterback Brock Purdy﻿, a career-high three-touchdown performance from Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and three interceptions of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

The 49ers remain one of just two unbeaten teams left in the NFL and are enjoying their best start to the year since the 2019 season.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 6:

NFL Network: 1

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"If there were Brock Purdy doubters still lingering, Sunday night should have muzzled those folks a bit. The 49ers are just clicking right now offensively, and as long as Purdy has a healthy Four Horsemen -- Christian McCaffrey﻿, Brandon Aiyuk﻿, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel -- it's going to be lights out against most defenses. Kyle Shanahan seemed to be having a blast, emptying the bag against a highly touted Dallas defense. But it's also time to trumpet the achievements of San Francisco's D, which hasn't missed too many beats since DeMeco Ryans left the coordinator post. The Niners lead the league in turnover differential (+7, tied with Tampa Bay) and points allowed per game (13.6). They might not be unbeatable, but it's going to take a pretty strong effort to get them right now."

ESPN: 1

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner

"It's hard to call this a surprise given how Purdy played down the stretch last season, but he has posted the fifth most fantasy points by a quarterback this season -- ahead of Patrick Mahomes! He's even scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. The only real knock on Purdy fantasy wise is that he and the Niners have made such a habit of jumping all over their opponents that he hasn't had many opportunities to compile big numbers for all four quarters."

CBS Sports: 1

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"There is no doubt they are the league's best team. ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ is for real as they come off a dominating showing against Dallas."

Pro Football Talk: 1

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"The dominant 49ers will be in plenty of boring games this year. But not boring for their fans."

Related Content

news

Burks, Bosa and Mason Round Out PFF Top Performer Trio in #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Dallas Cowboys in all three phases, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named Nickelodeon's 'NVP' for Four-TD Performance in Week 4

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was announced as the Nickelodean 'NVP' for Week 4 on 'NFL Slimetime.'
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins Third FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award of 2023

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 4 award.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown performance against the Cardinals.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Back on Top Following #AZvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers are once again the top-ranked team in the league headed into a 'SNF' matchup vs. the Cowboys.
news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 4

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received his third nomination of the season for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.
news

Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Bosa Claim Top PFF Grades in #AZvsSF

The 49ers high-powered offense headlined the 35-16 victory over the Cardinals, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Christian McCaffrey Sets New 49ers Record with 13-Straight Games Scoring a TD

San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey made franchise history by scoring a touchdown in 13-consecutive games.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain amongst the top contenders in the league headed into the team's Week 4 matchup vs. the Cardinals.
Advertising