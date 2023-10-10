Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 6:

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"If there were Brock Purdy doubters still lingering, Sunday night should have muzzled those folks a bit. The 49ers are just clicking right now offensively, and as long as Purdy has a healthy Four Horsemen -- Christian McCaffrey﻿, Brandon Aiyuk﻿, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel -- it's going to be lights out against most defenses. Kyle Shanahan seemed to be having a blast, emptying the bag against a highly touted Dallas defense. But it's also time to trumpet the achievements of San Francisco's D, which hasn't missed too many beats since DeMeco Ryans left the coordinator post. The Niners lead the league in turnover differential (+7, tied with Tampa Bay) and points allowed per game (13.6). They might not be unbeatable, but it's going to take a pretty strong effort to get them right now."

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner

"It's hard to call this a surprise given how Purdy played down the stretch last season, but he has posted the fifth most fantasy points by a quarterback this season -- ahead of Patrick Mahomes! He's even scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. The only real knock on Purdy fantasy wise is that he and the Niners have made such a habit of jumping all over their opponents that he hasn't had many opportunities to compile big numbers for all four quarters."

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"There is no doubt they are the league's best team. ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ is for real as they come off a dominating showing against Dallas."

