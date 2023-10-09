Injury Update on Banks and Plan for Gregory; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers have two injuries headed into Week 6 of the season.

Running back Elijah Mitchell﻿, who was ruled out the last two games due to a knee injury, continues to be day-to-day, and per Shanahan, the team will "see in the next two days" if he will be available to rejoin the team for the start of the practice week.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Aaron Banks appears to have avoided serious injury against the Cowboys. Shanahan's initial postgame injury report had Banks dealing with a bicep issue, however, after further examination, it's been determined he suffered a shoulder strain. The third-year pro is considered day-to-day with his injury at this time.

"Any time it's a bicep, we were obviously nervous about it," Shanahan said. "It's still an injury, but it's not as bad as it could have been."

Shanahan commented on the team's level-headed approach to the five-game win streak and continuing to improve week-to-week.

National attention and hype continues to grow as the 49ers stack the wins, but per the head coach, the mindset of the players in the building has not been affected by that. The head coach drove the point home that the focus of his locker room is on the bigger picture goal of 2023. He pointed to the strong leadership of the veterans being a key factor in the focus of the entire group.

"It's been really easy with our guys. We have a really good team in that way," Shanahan said. "Just going into that game versus Dallas, how hyped that game was and the way they carried themselves in our building throughout the week.

"We have a good group of veterans that have been through a lot of stuff, even guys who are here from our 2019 year when we started 8-0. The guys that are here and have gone through stuff, they pass it to other guys, and it's always our message."

Expect to see the newest member of the 49ers join the team in practice later in the week.

The next time the team will be back in the building for their regularly scheduled programming will be on Wednesday, and that is when linebacker Randy Gregory is expected to get thrown in the mix. The trade with the Denver Broncos was finalized on Friday, and because of the turnaround, Gregory was not on hand for the 49ers Week 5 game.