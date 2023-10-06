Presented by

49ers Announce Trade for LB Randy Gregory

Oct 06, 2023 at 04:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have acquired LB Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the team's 2024 sixth-round draft pick. In order to make room on the roster, the team released DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Gregory (6-5, 242) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine years in the NFL with the Cowboys (2015-21) and Broncos (2022-23), he has appeared in 60 games (18 starts) and registered 106 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and added seven tackles and one tackle for loss. This season with Denver, Gregory has appeared in four games (three starts) and recorded nine tackles, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

A 30-year-old native of Jacksonville, FL, Gregory attended the University of Nebraska for two seasons (2013-14) after transferring to the school from Arizona Western Community College (2011-12). He appeared in 24 games at Nebraska and registered 119 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

Hyder Jr. (6-2, 275) appeared in each of the team's first four games of the season where he added one tackle and 1.0 sack.

