49ers Announce Trade for LB Randy Gregory

Gregory (6-5, 242) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine years in the NFL with the Cowboys (2015-21) and Broncos (2022-23), he has appeared in 60 games (18 starts) and registered 106 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and added seven tackles and one tackle for loss. This season with Denver, Gregory has appeared in four games (three starts) and recorded nine tackles, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.