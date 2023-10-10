49ers Players Brighten Kids' Day at Boys and Girls Club 😄

Just before defeating the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," a group of eight San Francisco 49ers players took the time to surprise and uplift the spirits of elementary-school kids at a local Boys and Girls Club.

The moment the players stepped through the doors, the faces of the students lit up with pure excitement and joy. The young fans cheered on the players and gave the 49ers a warm welcome to their after-school activities. Adding to the excitement, two students were honored as the students of the month during the visit. They received autographed footballs as tokens of appreciation for their dedication to being respectful and helpful classmates, further emphasizing the importance of good character and sportsmanship.

The class divided into three groups for a series of activities. In the gym, players shared the court with kids for countless games of dodgeball. In a classroom, players joined students in creating paper mosaics. Meanwhile, in another room, kids challenged the NFL stars to video games, board gams and card games.

What made this field trip away from Levi's® Stadium truly exceptional was the undivided attention the players brought to each interaction. The 49ers players didn't simply make appearances, they actively participated and engaged with the students, one-on-one. The players enthusiasm and encouragement made the kids feel valued and inspired.

The players emphasized that their upbringing had instilled values of community, teamwork and respect, and they wanted to pass on the same positive experiences they had as kids.

"Just being able to put a smile on the kids faces, it's the best thing ever," McGill said.

The players also recognized the significance of being positive role models for the next generation.