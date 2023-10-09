Burks, Bosa and Mason Round Out PFF Top Performer Trio in #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers put together arguably the most complete game of the season thus far against the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold flexed in all three phases on "Sunday Night Football" to come away with a 42-point showing, four takeaways and four sacks in Week 5. With the win, the 49ers improve to 5-0 on the year and have edged past the Cowboys in the overall series, which now sits at 20-19-1 all-time.

There was no shortage of playmakers in this matchup with tight end George Kittle scoring a career-high three touchdowns, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner recording a sack, forced fumble and interception and quarterback Brock Purdy hitting a career-high in touchdowns (four) and passer rating (144.4).

Here's the breakdown on the top performers from Week 5:

Top Offensive Performer: RB Jordan Mason

Another of San Francisco's running backs jumped off the page in Week 5 with second-year RB Jordan Mason closing out Sunday night's game as the team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore running back earned a 91.0 overall grade, the highest of all of 49ers offensive players, for his 13 snaps of work against the Cowboys. The mark is his highest single-week grade since Week 15 of the 2022 season versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Top Defensive Performers: LB Oren Burks and DL Nick Bosa

Linebacker Oren Burks recorded the highest defensive grade from Sunday's matchup, coming away with a 94.6 overall grade. The sixth-year pro notched the third of three interceptions by San Francisco's defense, and the pick marks the first of Burks' NFL career. He also had five total tackles in the Week 5 contest.