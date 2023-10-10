Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Chick-fil-A Order 🍽

One of America's most popular fast food restaurants, Chick-fil-A, is best known for its chicken sandwiches. The chain also serves up nuggets, wraps, salads and breakfast items, like muffins and hash browns. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has perfected his "cheat meal" order from the fast food joint, a feast fit for a 290-pound NFL player.
"Chick-fil-A is the No. 1 go-to fast food if I'm moving around and need something quick to eat," Armstead said. "I love a good airport Chick-fil-A too. Whenever an airport has a Chick-fil-A, that's a good little layover flight."
Here's Armstead's Chick-fil-A order:
- Two No. 1 classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches
- Arnold Palmer drink, a mix of sweet tea and lemonade
- Large fries
- Four Chick-fil-A chick-n-strips
- Spicy southwest salad, which includes slices of grilled spicy chicken breast, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, seasoned tortilla strips, chili lime pepitas and creamy salsa dressing
- Strawberry milkshake (for his daughter)
Armstead listed out the nutrition facts to his full meal in his Instagram post. His fast food order contains 2,442 calories, 223 grams of carbs and 131 grams of protein.
"First off, if you're not using Polynesian sauce and honey mustard, I don't know what you're doing in life," Armstead said. "Honey mustard goes crazy with the chick-n-strips. Honey mustard and Polynesian are definitely the top two sauces."
The defensive lineman shares his orders from several popular restaurants on his Instagram, including In-N-Out, Starbucks and Chipotle. Stay hungry, Arik!