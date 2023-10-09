What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the 49ers offense:

"Right now it feels like everyone is on a mission. The mindset is right, everyone is really detailed in what they do and the play calls are great. All I've got to do is go out there and do my job and that's it. Go play ball. Obviously we feel good with where we're at, but there are still areas where we can get better at."

49ers wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ on tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿:

"I tell George all the time, he is primetime George. The couple of games that I played with him, either Thursday, Sunday or Monday night, whatever the case may be, he comes to win all the time."

49ers linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ on the defense's Week 5 performance:

"When its your night, it's your night. To do that in front of the whole country, it was pretty cool. II wanted us to be top defense tonight, and I think we did that."

49ers tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ on the team's Week 5 win: