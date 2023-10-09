What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's® Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 5 contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on San Francisco's Week 5 preparations:
"I was really excited about us this week. I knew it was our biggest game so far in terms of nationally media and hype. Sometimes you worry your team might get too up for stuff. I watched them all Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - they were so locked in all week. They didn't make too big of a deal of this game. They seemed so ready to go."
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the 49ers offense:
"Right now it feels like everyone is on a mission. The mindset is right, everyone is really detailed in what they do and the play calls are great. All I've got to do is go out there and do my job and that's it. Go play ball. Obviously we feel good with where we're at, but there are still areas where we can get better at."
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on tight end George Kittle:
"I tell George all the time, he is primetime George. The couple of games that I played with him, either Thursday, Sunday or Monday night, whatever the case may be, he comes to win all the time."
49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's Week 5 performance:
"When its your night, it's your night. To do that in front of the whole country, it was pretty cool. II wanted us to be top defense tonight, and I think we did that."
49ers tight end George Kittle on the team's Week 5 win:
"I think it's one of our best team performances. On "Sunday Night Football," it's my favorite night to play because everybody's watching... For us to go out like that. You talk about our defense. Fred Warner played a hell of a game tonight - interception, forced fumble, a bunch of tackles. Our whole D-line was fantastic. Then you look at our special teams. Mitch Wishnowsky just can't not punt it great. He's been fantastic. All those punts inside the 10 and the five, it's really difficult for an offense to deal with that, especially because our fans are really loud. George Odum is fantastic, he had all those tackles on special teams. He really sets the tone and gets the crowd going. And then every time you put the ball in one of our skill positions hands, they have an opportunity to score a touchdown. So, we have a really good team, we're healthy and we're clicking right now."
Cowboys Quotes
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on :
"A very humbling loss, clearly, and that's stating the obvious. I think the biggest thing is that I just had a reflection on the five games we've played, and it's been a wide range of performance, as wide of a range as I can recall in a five-week period. The biggest thing is for us to be accountable... They beat us in all three phases and we've got to acknowledge it."
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the team's "Sunday Night Football" loss:
"I didn't see it coming. We put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Only a couple weeks ago, it was humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of."
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on his takeaways from #DALvsSF:
"I don't think (the Niners) are at a higher level than us. I think we're the same caliber playoff team. Same talent. Same standards. I just feel like we need to reconsider some things, get together and fix some things. I feel like it was a few plays away, the score doesn't really show what happened out there."
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.