Morning Report: 49ers Reduce Roster to 80, Make Other Moves

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 24th.
New and Notable
49ers Welcome Back Moseley, Armstead and Others to a Short Week of Practice
The 49ers returned to practice after a much-needed day of rest following the team's 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Monday was a non-padded practice for San Francisco in which several injured players returned to the field.
In a media conference call on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he anticipated there would be a nice influx of players returning to practice this week, and the bulk of those returns came Monday. CB Emmanuel Moseley, DL Arik Armstead, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Jaylon Moore and LB Curtis Robinson all participated in both team and individual drills while CB Ambry Thomas continued rehab work. Moseley had been dealing with a hamstring injury the last couple weeks, and Armstead was out since the start of camp with a knee sprain.
"I'm blessed to feel better now," Moseley said. "Nobody ever wants to be injured, but I'm glad I'm healthy."
49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured WR Austin Mack.
A 32-year-old native of Dallas, Texas, Gipson Sr. attended the University of Wyoming where he appeared in 50 games and registered 250 tackles, 30 passes defensed, nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.
Mack originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 6, 2021, then signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 31, 2022.
49ers Make Their Second Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions
On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced their second wave of roster reductions ahead of the 2022 regular season. The team made their first wave of reductions on Tuesday of last week.
All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters from 85 players to 80.
