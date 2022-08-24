Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Reduce Roster to 80, Make Other Moves

Aug 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 24th.

New and Notable

49ers Welcome Back Moseley, Armstead and Others to a Short Week of Practice

The 49ers returned to practice after a much-needed day of rest following the team's 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Monday was a non-padded practice for San Francisco in which several injured players returned to the field.

In a media conference call on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he anticipated there would be a nice influx of players returning to practice this week, and the bulk of those returns came Monday. CB Emmanuel Moseley, DL Arik Armstead, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Jaylon Moore and LB Curtis Robinson all participated in both team and individual drills while CB Ambry Thomas continued rehab work. Moseley had been dealing with a hamstring injury the last couple weeks, and Armstead was out since the start of camp with a knee sprain.

"I'm blessed to feel better now," Moseley said. "Nobody ever wants to be injured, but I'm glad I'm healthy."

49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured WR Austin Mack.

A 32-year-old native of Dallas, Texas, Gipson Sr. attended the University of Wyoming where he appeared in 50 games and registered 250 tackles, 30 passes defensed, nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.

Mack originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 6, 2021, then signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 31, 2022.

49ers Make Their Second Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced their second wave of roster reductions ahead of the 2022 regular season. The team made their first wave of reductions on Tuesday of last week.

All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters from 85 players to 80.

Say Cheese

49ers vs. Vikings Game Images (Preseason Week 2)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

QB Nate Sudfeld
1 / 50

QB Nate Sudfeld

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
2 / 50

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
3 / 50

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
4 / 50

QB Nate Sudfeld

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
5 / 50

DB Tarvarius Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
6 / 50

RB JaMycal Hasty

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
7 / 50

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
8 / 50

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
9 / 50

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
10 / 50

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 50

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
12 / 50

RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
13 / 50

RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
14 / 50

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
15 / 50

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
16 / 50

WR Malik Turner, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, CB Tariq Castro-Fields
17 / 50

LB Oren Burks, CB Tariq Castro-Fields

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Keaton Sutherland
18 / 50

OL Keaton Sutherland

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
19 / 50

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
20 / 50

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
21 / 50

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
22 / 50

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
23 / 50

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
24 / 50

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
25 / 50

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
26 / 50

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
27 / 50

TE Tanner Hudson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
28 / 50

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
29 / 50

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
30 / 50

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
31 / 50

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ka'dar Hollman
33 / 50

CB Ka'dar Hollman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Keaton Sutherland, QB Nate Sudfeld
34 / 50

OL Keaton Sutherland, QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
35 / 50

RB JaMycal Hasty

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty, WR Malik Turner
37 / 50

RB JaMycal Hasty, WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
38 / 50

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
39 / 50

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
40 / 50

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Tarvarius Moore
41 / 50

CB Tarvarius Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
42 / 50

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
43 / 50

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
44 / 50

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
45 / 50

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
46 / 50

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
47 / 50

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
48 / 50

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Marcus Johnson
49 / 50

WR Marcus Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
50 / 50

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Quick Hits

Off the Field: Kittle Fulfills His 'Dream' in Curling Competition 🥌 Read More >>>

49ers Place Verrett on PUP; Announce Four Other Roster Moves. Read More >>>

The San Francisco 49ers earned their very first road victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 17-7 in preseason Week 2. Here's what both teams had to say following the exhibition game.

In the Community

49ers Foundation Hosts Fifth Annual Players for a Purpose Event

Recap the best moments from the 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP where 49ers players, alumni and the Faithful gathered for an evening of fun, community and charity.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams, QB Trey Lance
2 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
3 / 55

WR Jauan Jennings

Jose Romero/49ers
OL Trent Williams
4 / 55

OL Trent Williams

Jose Romero/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., DL Nick Bosa
5 / 55

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 55

TE George Kittle

Jose Romero/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE George Kittle
7 / 55

OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE George Kittle

Jose Romero/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
8 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Jose Romero/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
9 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Jose Romero/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 55

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams, QB Trey Lance
11 / 55

OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jerry Rice
12 / 55

Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 55

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 55

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
15 / 55

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE George Kittle
16 / 55

OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 55

LB Curtis Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
18 / 55

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
19 / 55

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams, QB Trey Lance
20 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams, QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance, LB Fred Warner
21 / 55

QB Trey Lance, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
22 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
23 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice
24 / 55

Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 55

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
26 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams
27 / 55

OL Mike McGlinchey, OL Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 55

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
29 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
30 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
31 / 55

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
32 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jerry Rice
33 / 55

Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 55

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
35 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens
36 / 55

Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 55

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Kyle Shanahan
38 / 55

Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray, Jerry Rice
39 / 55

WR Danny Gray, Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga
40 / 55

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance, LB Fred Warner
41 / 55

QB Trey Lance, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
42 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman, Jenna York, Mara York
43 / 55

49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman, Jenna York, Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Trent Williams, DL Nick Bosa
44 / 55

OL Trent Williams, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers CEO Jed York
46 / 55

49ers CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch
47 / 55

John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
48 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
49 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
50 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Jose Romero/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Mike McGlinchey
51 / 55

OL Spencer Burford, OL Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
52 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Fred Warner
53 / 55

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 Players for a Purpose
54 / 55

2022 Players for a Purpose

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
55 / 55

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
