Morning Report: 49ers Reduce Roster to 80, Make Other Moves

49ers Welcome Back Moseley, Armstead and Others to a Short Week of Practice

The 49ers returned to practice after a much-needed day of rest following the team's 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Monday was a non-padded practice for San Francisco in which several injured players returned to the field.

In a media conference call on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he anticipated there would be a nice influx of players returning to practice this week, and the bulk of those returns came Monday. CB Emmanuel Moseley, DL Arik Armstead, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Jaylon Moore and LB Curtis Robinson all participated in both team and individual drills while CB Ambry Thomas continued rehab work. Moseley had been dealing with a hamstring injury the last couple weeks, and Armstead was out since the start of camp with a knee sprain.