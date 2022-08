The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

CB Jason Verrett

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list:

DL Kalia Davis

The following player has been released:

TE Tanner Hudson

The following player has been waived:

LB Jeremiah Gemmel

The following player has been waived/injured: