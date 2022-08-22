Off the Field: Kittle Fulfills His 'Dream' in Curling Competition 🥌

Aug 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Football isn't the only one of George Kittle's favorite sports.

This offseason, the San Francisco 49ers tight end joined Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson for a day of curling in an episode of NFL On Ice.

Together, the NFL stars took to Nashville, Tennessee to learn the fundamentals of curling from the president of the Nashville Curling Club, Mark Steinwachs.

Before the players competed in a two-on-two curling match, Steinwachs taught the players about the intricacies of throwing, sweeping and scoring of the Olympic sport.

"This is my dream," Kittle said during the curling tutorial. "I didn't even need to throw it, I just want to sweep."

The 49ers tight end isn't completely unfamiliar with the game. In fact, Boardroom.tv asked Kittle ahead of Super Bowl LVI which sport he'd be able to win an Olympic gold medal in – Kittle's answer was curling.

"I love curling," Kittle added. "I was watching that forever. I think it's one of the coolest sports."

If fans are interested in checking out Kittle's curling game, stay tuned to the Trend Lender Promotions YouTube Channel for episode two of NFL On Ice where Kittle and Hockenson compete on team "Ice Hawks" in a curling match against Taylor and Tonyan Jr. on team "Curls for the Girls."

