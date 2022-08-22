49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack

Gipson Sr. (6-1, 212) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 9, 2012. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Browns (2012-2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), Houston Texans (2019) and Chicago Bears (2020-21), he has appeared in 140 games (132 starts) and registered 559 tackles, 57 passes defensed, 27 interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three touchdowns, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack. He has also started four postseason contests where he tallied 14 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack. Gipson Sr. appeared in 12 games and finished with 47 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack with the Bears in 2021.