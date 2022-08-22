Presented by

49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack

Aug 22, 2022 at 01:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured WR Austin Mack.

Gipson Sr. (6-1, 212) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 9, 2012. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Browns (2012-2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), Houston Texans (2019) and Chicago Bears (2020-21), he has appeared in 140 games (132 starts) and registered 559 tackles, 57 passes defensed, 27 interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three touchdowns, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack. He has also started four postseason contests where he tallied 14 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack. Gipson Sr. appeared in 12 games and finished with 47 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack with the Bears in 2021.

A 32-year-old native of Dallas, Texas, Gipson Sr. attended the University of Wyoming where he appeared in 50 games and registered 250 tackles, 30 passes defensed, nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.

Mack originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 6, 2021, then signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 31, 2022.

