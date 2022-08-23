49ers Welcome Back Moseley, Armstead and Others to a Short Week of Practice 

The 49ers returned to practice after a much-needed day of rest following the team's 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Monday was a non-padded practice for San Francisco in which several injured players returned to the field.

San Francisco Gets Healthy Ahead of Preseason Game No. 3

In a media conference call on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he anticipated there would be a nice influx of players returning to practice this week, and the bulk of those returns came Monday. CB Emmanuel Moseley, DL Arik Armstead, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Jaylon Moore and LB Curtis Robinson all participated in both team and individual drills while CB Ambry Thomas continued rehab work. Moseley had been dealing with a hamstring injury the last couple weeks, and Armstead was out since the start of camp with a knee sprain.

"I'm blessed to feel better now," Moseley said. "Nobody ever wants to be injured, but I'm glad I'm healthy."

"It was great to have him (Moseley) back out there today and to see him just show up instantly impacting our defense," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "He was making plays, getting the interception and a pass breakup. It's fun to have a guy back out there who just loves to compete each and every day."