49ers Welcome Back Moseley, Armstead and Others to a Short Week of Practice 

The 49ers returned to practice after a much-needed day of rest following the team's 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Monday was a non-padded practice for San Francisco in which several injured players returned to the field.
San Francisco Gets Healthy Ahead of Preseason Game No. 3
In a media conference call on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he anticipated there would be a nice influx of players returning to practice this week, and the bulk of those returns came Monday. CB Emmanuel Moseley, DL Arik Armstead, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Jaylon Moore and LB Curtis Robinson all participated in both team and individual drills while CB Ambry Thomas continued rehab work. Moseley had been dealing with a hamstring injury the last couple weeks, and Armstead was out since the start of camp with a knee sprain.
"I'm blessed to feel better now," Moseley said. "Nobody ever wants to be injured, but I'm glad I'm healthy."
"It was great to have him (Moseley) back out there today and to see him just show up instantly impacting our defense," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "He was making plays, getting the interception and a pass breakup. It's fun to have a guy back out there who just loves to compete each and every day."
"It felt good to get back," Armstead said. "I was excited to get back out there with them (defensive line). There's definitely a lot of talent. It's a deep roster with guys that are going to help us win games."
Defense Wins in the First Practice Back in the Bay
A short week of practice opened up with a strong performance by the defense, notching three interceptions during team drills. Moseley deflected a pass that was then picked off by safety Talanoa Hufanga. On the next pass play, Moseley made a splash again, this time, intercepting a throw that was off the hands of the intended receiver. Linebacker Fred Warner got his hands on the ball for the third pick of the day.
"I've been out the last couple weeks, and it sucks," Moseley said. "I knew when I got back out there, I needed to make some impact plays and get the guys going."
A Look at the Newest San Francisco 49ers player
The 49ers signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal on Monday morning, and he joined the team for practice later that afternoon. He was also part of the defense's dominant day, dropping a ball that would have added another interception for his unit.