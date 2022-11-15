Shanahan Breaks Down Mexico City Week and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers secured the 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" to improve to 5-4 on the year. San Francisco is the healthiest its been since the start of the season with eight players returning from injury in time for the Week 10 contest. The team will continue to trend in the right direction healthwise heading into Week 11's Mexico City game versus the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his initial injury report following Sunday's victory. Wide receiver Danny Gray was the only player to sustain a new injury after rolling his ankle in pregame warmups. He will be day-to-day.

Additionally, the head coach was asked about the possible return of defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who has not seen game action since Week 4 due to separate foot and ankle injuries. Shanahan said, "He does have a chance," but it is unclear if Armstead will beginning practice with the team on Thursday.

The 49ers will depart for training in Colorado on Tuesday and fly into Mexico City for quick turnaround prior to "Monday Night Football."

"We talked a few other teams who've done it before," Shanahan said. "Then we had all our guys here, starting with Head of Player Health and Performance Ben Peterson, just research the science of it and give us the recommendation of what they thought helped the most. They thought getting there earlier, getting acclimated to it earlier would help us on Monday night, so that's why we made that decision."

This will be the first time the 49ers head coach participates in an NFL International Series game, and the excitement level is high for the strong 49ers fan contingency in Mexico.