49ers Make Their Second Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

Aug 23, 2022 at 02:50 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced their second wave of roster reductions ahead of the 2022 regular season. The team made their first wave of reductions on Tuesday of last week.

All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters from 85 players to 80.

Released:

  • TE Tanner Hudson

Waived:

  • LB Jeremiah Gemmel
  • OL Sam Schlueter

In addition, the team also placed CB Jason Verrett on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and DL Kalia Davis on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Due to their statuses, Verrett and Davis are ineligible to play in the first four games of the regular season.

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet the following roster-cut deadlines set by the league:

  • Tuesday, August 23: Down to 80
  • Tuesday, August 30: Down to 53

The 49ers will travel to Houston on Wednesday for their final preseason game against the Texans at 5:15 p.m. PT on August 25 at NRG Stadium.

Related Content

news

George Kittle Voted NFL's 22nd Best Player

49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted the 22nd best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

Nick Bosa Voted NFL's 25th Best Player

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted the 25th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

Fred Warner Voted NFL's 47th Best Player

49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted the 47th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

49ers Make Their First Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

The San Francisco 49ers inched closer to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

news

Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been voted the 96th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

Kyle Juszczyk Voted NFL's 100th Best Player

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted the 100th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

49ers Offensive Tackle Trent Williams Joins the Madden 99 Club

Trent Williams earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023 and was honored ahead of the EA Sports video game release in August.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

Former NFL player and pro scout Bucky Brooks ranked his top 15 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season.

news

Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent

Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and other veterans described the growth they've seen from young players and rookies.

news

From 65th-Overall Pick to 49ers HOF: Frank Gore's Story as a Niner

On Thursday, June 2, Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers and officially announced his retirement upon his entry to the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Advertising