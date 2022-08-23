49ers Make Their Second Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced their second wave of roster reductions ahead of the 2022 regular season. The team made their first wave of reductions on Tuesday of last week.

All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters from 85 players to 80.

Released:

TE Tanner Hudson

Waived:

LB Jeremiah Gemmel

OL Sam Schlueter

In addition, the team also placed CB Jason Verrett on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and DL Kalia Davis on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Due to their statuses, Verrett and Davis are ineligible to play in the first four games of the regular season.

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet the following roster-cut deadlines set by the league:

Tuesday, August 23: Down to 80

Tuesday, August 30: Down to 53