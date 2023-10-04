Morning Report:49ers Make Their Way to the Top of the NFL Rankings

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Back on Top Following #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins were handed their first loss of the year by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. What sets the 49ers apart, and what's placed them at the top of the NFL weekly power rankings once again, is the dominant fashion in which they've won all four of their games in 2023. For the first time in franchise history, the 49ers have scored 30-or-more points in each of their first four games of the year, and defensively, the unit is holding opponents to an average of 14.5 points per game.