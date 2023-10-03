NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Back on Top Following #AZvsSF

Oct 03, 2023 at 09:45 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins were handed their first loss of the year by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. What sets the 49ers apart, and what's placed them at the top of the NFL weekly power rankings once again, is the dominant fashion in which they've won all four of their games in 2023. For the first time in franchise history, the 49ers have scored 30-or-more points in each of their first four games of the year, and defensively, the unit is holding opponents to an average of 14.5 points per game.

Related Links

In Week 4, it was San Francisco's high powered offense leading the charge. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk racked up six receptions for a career-high 148 yards and running back Christian McCaffrey secured the TDs, finding pay dirt on four of the team's five red zone scores. The defense picked up steam in the second half with a two-point conversion stop by safety Talanoa Hufanga and a fourth quarter sack by defensive lineman Javon Hargrave﻿.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 5:

NFL Network: 1

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"I touched on this right after Sunday's 35-16 win over Arizona, but I think it's worth repeating: Brandon Aiyuk has become such a dangerous element for this offense. Yes, yes, Christian McCaffrey scored four TDs -- he's amazing and all of that. But Aiyuk's speed spreads the defense wide and deep, and opponents still have to worry about CMC, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel﻿. Aiyuk came back from injury on Sunday and had catches of 16, 11, 42, 25, 34 and 20 yards -- the first five coming on first downs. So right when you're gearing up for a handoff, Kyle Shanahan will call a shot play to Aiyuk. That's just wicked. Kittle and Deebo combined for one catch, but the offense mostly hummed right along. And after things tightened up in the third quarter, San Francisco ultimately won comfortably."

ESPN: 1

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner

"By and large, the 49ers defense doesn't have many areas that stick out for improvement, but it could do a better job of slowing opponents down when they get inside the 20. Through four games, the Niners have allowed touchdowns on six of nine drives they've allowed to reach the red zone, a 66.7 percent rate that is tied for 23rd in the NFL. The Niners are still winning games comfortably, but holding opponents to field goals instead of touchdowns more frequently will matter as the schedule gets more difficult."

CBS Sports: 1

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"There is no doubt who the best team in the league is right now. They do face a tough test Sunday night against the Cowboys."

Pro Football Talk: 1

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"The top seed in the NFC possibly hangs in the balance on Sunday night, when the Cowboys come to town."

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 4

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received his third nomination of the season for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.
news

Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Bosa Claim Top PFF Grades in #AZvsSF

The 49ers high-powered offense headlined the 35-16 victory over the Cardinals, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Christian McCaffrey Sets New 49ers Record with 13-Straight Games Scoring a TD

San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey made franchise history by scoring a touchdown in 13-consecutive games.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain amongst the top contenders in the league headed into the team's Week 4 matchup vs. the Cardinals.
news

Hargrave, Bosa and Samuel Emerge as PFF Top Performers in #NYGvsSF

The 49ers extend the win streak to three with their 30-12 victory over the Giants in Week 3, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Christian McCaffrey Reaches 5,000 Career Rushing Yards

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey eclipsed the 5,000 career rushing yards mark on "Thursday Night Football."
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Stay Put at No. 1 Following #SFvsLAR

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain ranked No. 1 headed into the team's Week 3 home opener.
news

Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR

The 49ers locked down a 30-23 victory over the Rams on the road in Week 2, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received back-to-back nominations for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week.
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the vote for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 1. 
Advertising