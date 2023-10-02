Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 4

Oct 02, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers continued to ramp up the offensive production in Week 4 with the help of an impressive four-touchdown performance by running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. The dual-threat RB accounted for four of the 49ers five red zone touchdowns on the day in their 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and has earned his third FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination this season.

McCaffrey's full stat line includes 20 carries for 106 yards and three scores on the ground in addition to his seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown through the air. Additionally, his first touchdown against Arizona catapulted him into franchise history, overtaking Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's previous record of 12-consecutive games scoring a touchdown. He now has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 13-straight contests.

To vote for McCaffrey for FedEx Ground Player of Week 4 click here.

The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

