49ers Offense Kicks Into High Gear in Week 4 vs. Cardinals | 1st & 10

Oct 02, 2023 at 11:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:40 - Initial reactions to the 49ers win vs. the Arizona Cardinals
  • 3:27 - Recapping RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s four touchdown game
  • 5:37 - Discussing QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s "near perfect" performance
  • 8:07 - Highlighting the defense's top plays against the Cardinals
  • 10:35 - Looking ahead to Week 5

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 4)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

